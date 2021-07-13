House leadership plans on Wednesday to open temporary office space in the State House for first-year representatives that have been traditionally used at the start of a two-year session to help acquaint members with legislative processes, lawmaking, and new colleagues, according to an email obtained by the News Service.
Speaker Pro Tempore Kate Hogan emailed representatives Monday advising them of the office space being made available in Room B-1. The State House remains closed to the public and staff members other than those in "core offices," Hogan said.
The Legislature closed the building to the public 484 days ago and has continued to advise staff and legislators to participate in their work, which includes voting on legislation, remotely when possible. The opening of the workspace, often referred to as the bullpen, represents one of the first moves toward reopening, which is not anticipated until the fall.
"We continue to encourage remote work, so the office space will be limited to members only," the email said. "We will begin staffing the bullpen starting next week with people that will be able to answer your technical questions as you transition into the new working environment."
Traditionally, first-year representatives start out in temporary office spaces in one of the building's hearing rooms as they wait for formal office assignments. Due to the pandemic, representatives in the class of 2021 started their tenures remotely, relying upon virtual meetings to meet colleagues and undergo training.
Hogan said the hearing room would be equipped with printers, scanners, phones, and office and cleaning supplies. Members in the class of 2021 will also be the first group to receive new laptops that will be fully functional both within hearing room B-1 and for remote work, the email said.
"Your tenure in the House of Representatives began during one of the most trying times in our commonwealth's history," Hogan wrote in the email. "You have shown fortitude and dedication in serving your constituents, and I would personally like to thank you for your patience as we've worked to prepare members’ office spaces throughout public health precautions and ongoing physical updates to the State House."
House Speaker Ronald Mariano is working to create a "comprehensive and nuanced reopening plan."