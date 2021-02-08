As he leads the charge among Democrats in Washington, D.C. for legislation to send up to $3,600 per child to millions of American families, U.S. Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal will join Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday to jointly call for more federal aid to the Bay State.
The governor's office said Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Neal, a Springfield Democrat who is playing a key role in the development of and debate on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 stimulus plan, will "highlight the need for additional federal funding to support the Commonwealth's response to COVID-19" during a 1 p.m. news conference Monday. A livestream of the news conference is available here.
Congress is in the early stages of advancing Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill, which includes billions of dollars for virus testing, vaccinations, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, and could send as much as $350 billion in federal aid to state and local governments. Baker, who has long talked about how helpful more federal money would be, last month filed a state budget that would pull $1.6 billion from the state's cash reserves but the governor has said he could limit that rainy day fund withdrawal if additional federal dollars come in.
The State House event comes as Neal manages the rollout of one part of the Biden stimulus plan, an enhanced child tax credit that would provide families with $3,600 per child younger than 6 and $3,000 per child up to age 17 split into monthly payments over a year, according to the Washington Post. The tax credit would phase out beginning with taxpayers who earn more than $75,000 per year and couples who make more than $150,000.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney recently proposed similar legislation. After the 1 p.m. news conference with Neal, Baker is expected to talk by phone with Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano. The conference call could give the leaders an opportunity to discuss the various amendments Baker proposed Sunday to the climate policy bill overwhelmingly passed by the House and Senate.