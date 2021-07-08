Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey responds to questions from reporters during a news conference in Boston in April. In an agreement disclosed late Wednesday in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., more than a dozen states have dropped their objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan, edging the company closer to resolving its bankruptcy case. The new settlement terms call for Purdue to make tens of millions of internal documents public, a step several attorneys general, including Healey, had demanded as a way to hold the company accountable.