Clockwise from left, Alan Moore, Sander Luo, Wen Juan Shi, Yina Moore, Canyon Moore, 5, and Madison Moore, 6, enter a gallery at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown in July. According to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, which is in line for a 10 percent spending cut under Gov. Charlie Baker's budget, the state's nonprofit and municipal cultural organizations reported $588 million in lost revenue since March 2020.