State health officials added New Hampshire and Maine to its list of states where travelers must quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test if entering or returning to Massachusetts.
Individuals entering or returning to Massachusetts from "high-risk" states are required to quarantine for 14 days, have a negative COVID-19 test, or fill out a travel form, according to the Department of Public Health.
Only Hawaii and Vermont remain as states considered low-risk and no travel orders necessary upon arrival or return to Massachusetts.
States are labeled high risk if they average more than 10 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the DPH.
The change in travel restrictions comes just days before Thanksgiving and Gov. Baker has warned against large indoor gatherings to help slow the spread.
Baker acknowledged that the choice to avoid large family gatherings is difficult for many but said the state is continuing to see more spread of the coronavirus.
“This second surge is dangerous for all of us," he said.