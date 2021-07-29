BOSTON — State officials will announce the winners of the first round drawing for the VaxMillions Giveaway at the State House on Thursday morning.
Gov. Charlie Baker will be joined at an 11 a.m. news conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Massachusetts Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney.
A livestream of the announcement will be available here.
Once a week for five weeks, VaxMillions will select one entrant age 18 and older to win $1 million and one entrant between the ages of 12 and 17 to win a $300,000 scholarship grant. Nearly 2 million vaccinated adults and 134,885 residents ages 12 to 17 registered in time for the first drawing.