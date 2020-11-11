The House on Tuesday kicked off its fiscal 2021 budget debate with lawmakers opting not to make any revenue-related changes to the House Ways and Means budget plan (H 5051), and adopting a bundle of changes on topics like education, transportation, and veterans' services.
In the first budget week of the pandemic era, most lawmakers participated virtually and negotiated amendments to the budget in private Zoom calls, dubbed "348 Zoom," a reference to the room adjacent to the House Chamber typically used by lawmakers during budget sessions to privately advocate for their priorities.
Nearing midnight, the Ways and Means Committee released a consolidated amendment that dealt with amendments related to education, local aid, transportation, social services, veteran services, and soldiers' homes. Legislators huddled in a private Zoom call at 1 p.m. to discuss those topics, and two more calls were held Tuesday on categories like public health, public safety, and elder affairs.
After session, Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz highlighted components of the consolidated amendment dealing with regional transit authority funding, veterans' programs, and a commission to study equity and access to telecommunications services for students and families. Another provision in the bundle, based on a Rep. Alice Peisch amendment (690), addresses specifications for attendance and participation tracking systems used by school districts that adopt a remote learning model.
Lawmakers unanimously approved the consolidated amendment, tacking on an extra $2.65 million in spending to the budget plan's bottom line. Earlier in the day, the House voted down a Rep. Mike Connolly amendment (675), 30-127, that would have raised the tax rate on unearned income from 5 percent to 9 percent. The House recessed just after midnight with plans to resume budget debate at 11 a.m. on Thursday.