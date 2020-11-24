The Massachusetts Municipal Association is asking cities and towns to respond to its biennial survey on Chapter 90 funding for roads and bridges.
The survey was sent directly to municipal leaders and public works and highway officials, and asks municipalities to report how much it would cost to keep local roads in proper shape. The association uses information from the survey to document road needs and advocate for more funding from the state, and is launching a campaign leading up to the new legislative session in January to increase annual Chapter 90 allocations, according to its website.
The association hopes to increase participation in the survey from 2018, when about 70 percent of municipalities responded.