In this image from video provided by the House Financial Services Committee, Keith Gill, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Massachusetts is fining MassMutual $4 million and ordering it to overhaul its social-media policies after accusing the company of failing to supervise the employee whose online cheerleading of GameStop’s stock helped launch the frenzy that shook Wall Street earlier this year. The settlement announced Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 centers on the actions of Gill, an employee at a MassMutual subsidiary from April 2019 until January 2021.