The Green Future Act would generate $8.8 billion in state and local spending from 2023 through 2030, according to projections in a Monday report. “One of the most important things to do is to make sure we have enough money to spend to get to our 2030, 2040, 2050 goals,” said Tim Cronin, Massachusetts state director for Climate XChange and a co-author of the report. Of the $2.2 billion that would be distributed in local aid for climate-related infrastructure, $39 million would go to Berkshire County, including $15 million for Pittsfield, Cronin said.