SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the final vote on the American Rescue Plan Act.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the federal courthouse, 300 State St., in Springfield, according to a release from Neal's office.
The U.S. Senate passed the plan on Saturday, and the bill now heads back to the House for a vote on final passage this week.
The package would send $1,400 stimulus checks to most individuals, extend unemployment benefits through August and expand a range of tax credits that Neal said would provide relief to workers and families with young children.
“I hope by end of March, people will start to feel it,” Neal, a Springfield Democrat who represents the Berkshires, said last month.