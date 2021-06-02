The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will keep many of new initiatives — such as senior hours — that were implemented for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Those initiatives include:
- Appointments for in-person transactions at open customer service locations.
- Senior hours for customers 65 and older on Wednesdays at specific locations.
- Road tests will still be offered using state vehicles only. Road test sponsors will be required to be in the road test vehicle beginning June 15. Everyone in a road test vehicle must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.
- Registration Drop Off Centers for drop off and pick up service for vehicle transactions.
- Online learner’s permit exams will continue, and customers must still make an in-person appointment for the application process.
- Suspension hearings by telephone.