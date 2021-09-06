Mindi Moran, of Portland, Maine, watches a great white shark swim past while on shark watch with Dragonfly Sportfishing charters off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Cape Cod is slowly embracing its shark reputation, three summers after the popular vacation destination saw its first great white shark attacks in generations. A growing group of charter boat operators are offering shark tours to complement the region's whale and seal watching excursions.