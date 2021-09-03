WEST SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man was killed Friday morning when he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash on Interstate 91, according to state police.
The victim, who was 54, was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero near Exit 10B about 11 a.m. when the SUV crashed. His identity has not been released.
There were no passengers in the Mitsubishi, and no other vehicles were involved, police said.
The crash remains under investigation with assistance from state police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Hampden County State Police Detective Unit.
The entire roadway was closed at Exit 10B while investigators worked the scene, and traffic was rerouted to Route 5 southbound. All lanes have since reopened and traffic is beginning to flow normally again. No further information was available.