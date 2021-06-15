The Big E will return at full capacity in September, organizers announced Tuesday.
New England's largest state fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“It’s a good day! We have long awaited the opportunity to make this announcement and have been working diligently on our program," Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy said in a news release. "Preparations are underway as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beloved Big E.”
The fair will take place Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, and this year's theme is “Big is Back." The release teased at some "big surprises," including The Super Wheel — a 150-foot high Ferris wheel with 36 climate-controlled gondolas that seat up to six people.
“The Big E is a West Springfield institution and we welcome all of New England to our town in September," West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said in the release.
Advance discount tickets to the Big E are available at TheBigE.com or at The Big E Box Office.