HOLYOKE — A third person has died from her injuries in a wrong-way crash Sunday on Interstate 91, state police said.
A Subaru registered in New York was heading north in the southbound lanes in Holyoke about 6 p.m. when it crashed into a southbound vehicle, police said. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the second vehicle, registered in Connecticut, was taken to the hospital, where she later died, police said. The driver was the only occupant of the first vehicle. Police did not specify the make of the second vehicle.
The victims were identified as Judith Keating, 65, and Michelle Swaller, 65, both of Milford, Conn., and Wallace Sherman Jr., of Gloversville, N.Y.
The southbound lanes were closed for about three hours.
The cause, including why the driver of the New York-registered vehicle was on the wrong side of the highway, remains under investigation.
