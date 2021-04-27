BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the reopening process.
He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.
A livestream of the 1:45 p.m. news conference will be available here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to unveil new guidance on outdoor mask-wearing for unvaccinated people on Tuesday, ahead of a planned speech by President Joe Biden later in the day on the state of the pandemic response. Officials said a focus in the coming weeks will on easing guidance for vaccinated people, both in recognition of their lower risk and to provide an incentive to get shots.
“We’re excited about the progress we’ve made, and the opportunity ahead of us, and because of the vaccination program we built we’re further along than almost anyone predicted,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients in a Monday interview. “It means we’re closer to returning to normal.”
This story has been modified to reflect a change in the start time for the news conference.