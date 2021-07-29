A 63-year-old health insurance caseworker from Weymouth and a rising sophomore at Chelsea High School are the first winners of the state's Vaxmillions cash and scholarship giveaway.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg presented Darrell Washington and Daniela Maldonado with oversized checks Thursday to mark their prizes in the first of five rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine incentive contest.
"With the Delta variant sort of creeping around our state, now is as good a time as any to make sure that you get vaccinated, so you can be with us here, too," Goldberg said during the presentation.
Maldonado, 15, said she comes from a low-income family and the $300,000 grant will let her "achieve goals that I wanted to do, but would have not been able to do if I hadn't had this scholarship."
Washington, who got vaccinated in April, said he felt it was important to get the shots because he has family members with comorbidities. "I just couldn't imagine me being a host for the virus and then getting them sick and critically ill, and possibly passing away. I just couldn't do that, so whether there's a booster, doesn't matter, I will take it," he said.
Leaving the event, Baker said he would have more to say later Thursday about the fiscal 2021 spending bill lawmakers sent him last week, a $261.6 supplemental budget that would also revive and extend mail-in and in-person early voting through Dec. 15 and establish a new board of directors to oversee the MBTA. He said he was still looking at the CDC's latest mask guidance.