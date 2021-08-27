Anyone hoping to score a new, low number license plate from the Registry of Motor Vehicles has until the end of the day Friday to enter the RMV's lottery.
Plates available this year include F1, X69, Y44 and Z24, as well as 210, 309, 5580 and 7000. In all, there are 200 plates available. It's free to apply, but winners will need to pay a special plate fee, as well as a standard plate registration fee.
The fees would include $20 for swapping license plates and $40 for a special plate fee. When the license plates are renewed there would be a $100 renewal fee: $60 for the registration and $40 for the special plate fee.
The Registry has a list of this year's available plates on its website, as well as an explanation of lottery rules and eligibility. Winners will be selected Sept. 8 in a virtual drawing and will be announced by Sept. 15. Winners will have until the end of 2021 to swap their plates.