A COVID-19 vaccine might be available soon, but scientists are warning that the public may have to wear masks and social distance well into 2021.
On Monday, Pfizer said that early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90 percent effective. But with so many unknowns surrounding development of the vaccine, experts are warning that the public will have to follow current COVID-19 precautions deep into next year, according to a report from The Boston Globe.
Pfizer's analysis was based on 94 confirmed infections in a study that featured 44,000 people in six countries, and the data is yet to be independently reviewed by regulators at the US Food and Drug Administration.
Even if these vaccines are safe and effective, the shots won't be distributed until the second or third quarter of next year, according to the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Researchers will continue to track people taking part in these large-scale studies to monitor their health even when vaccines become widely available. Federal regulators said companies should follow them for up to two years.
Other hurdles to keep in mind are that Pfizer's vaccine would need to remain at roughly minus 103 degrees Fahrenheit until use, and vaccines would require patients to receive two shots 21 to 28 days apart.
These issues raise concerns about safe delivery and would require patients to stay with the same vaccine for both doses, complicating distribution and uptake.
More data is expected to be released by Pfizer later this month. Cambridge biotech Moderna and AstraZeneca are expected to release information on whether their vaccines are safe and effective in the coming weeks.