NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans had the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage along with Derrick Henry making a return just in time for the postseason.
Once again, playing in Music City just wasn’t enough for this franchise.
Not with all the mistakes the Titans made Saturday in losing their AFC divisional game to Cincinnati 19-16.
“It’s super shocking,” Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said. “None of us expected this.”
The Titans clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win in the regular-season finale. This loss snapped a three-game winning streak for a team that had won four of its previous five.
“We didn’t get the job done,” said receiver A.J. Brown who had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. “We’re not here to see how good the regular season can be. We’re trying to win the Super Bowl.”
The Titans (12-6) lost for the third time as the AFC’s No. 1 seed, all to an AFC North team with this joining a pair of divisional losses to Baltimore after the 2000 and 2008 seasons. This also is the second straight playoff loss at home for Tennessee, which lost a wild-card game to Baltimore a year ago.
Tennessee has not won a playoff game at home since January 2003, a skid that will continue for another year.
“Tonight we were on the wrong side of a tight game,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
Tennessee tied an NFL record held by four other teams with nine sacks led by Jeffery Simmons, who had three. Seven different Titans had at least half a sack, and safety Amani Hooker became the first defender to intercept Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow in six games.
It just wasn’t enough.
Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins had a would-be interception go through his hands in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Ryan Tannehill, picked off 14 times in the regular season, was intercepted three times.
— Jessie Bates picked him off on the Titans’ first offensive play, setting up Cincinnati’s first field goal.
— On first-and-goal at the Cincinnati 9 in the third, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton jumped a short pass.
— Then Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson got the third with 20 seconds remaining. That set up Evan McPherson’s 52-yarder for the win as time expired.
Vrabel said obviously the quarterback is going to get blamed.
“We all have to do a better job of taking care of the football,” Vrabel said. “Ryan, nobody feels worse than Ryan does. There were some contact, and, I mean, on the last one it’s like, where would you want him to put the ball any differently, in a better spot? So, they let them play, and that’s how it goes.”
Gould’s FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Robbie Gould lived up to his name.
On a field littered with snow flurries, Gould made a 45-yard field goal Saturday night as time expired and the San Francisco 49ers knocked off the top-seeded Packers 13-10 and possibly ended Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in Green Bay.
Gould has made all 20 of his career playoff field-goal attempts. His latest helped the 49ers complete an improbable comeback by scoring 10 unanswered points in the last five minutes.
“I always trust Robbie. He’s as good as gold, man,” Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. “He always is.”
The 49ers (12-7) continued their postseason hex on Rodgers and advanced to an NFC championship game matchup Jan. 30 at either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) or Los Angeles Rams (13-5). Those teams play Sunday in Tampa.
This marks the 17th conference championship appearance for the 49ers, the most by any team since conferences were formed in the 1970 merger. The 49ers had been tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
San Francisco’s win, coupled with the Cincinnati Bengals’ 19-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans earlier in the day, marked the first time both No. 1 seeds lost in the divisional round in the same season since 2010. Green Bay won at Atlanta and the New York Jets won at New England that season.
“It’s dangerous, man. When a team gets hot, it’s dangerous,” Garoppolo added. “So we’ve just got to keep this thing going, focus on next week now, and keep this thing rolling.”
Rodgers went 20 of 29 for 225 yards and dropped to 0-4 in career playoff starts against the 49ers. He’s the first quarterback in NFL history to lose four playoff starts to a single opponent.
He now enters an uncertain offseason. After skipping the Packers’ mandatory minicamp in a standoff with management, Rodgers said he was uncertain whether this would be his last year in Green Bay. Rodgers said last month he was keeping all options open.
Rodgers didn’t want to speculate on his future Saturday night, though he said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild if he keeps playing.
“I don’t think it’s fair to anybody or myself to really go down those paths at this point,” Rodgers said. “It’s disappointing, sad and fresh. I’ll have conversations in the next week or so and start to contemplate after that.”
The Packers (13-5) earned the NFC’s top seed for a second straight season and were the league’s only unbeaten team at home, but again failed to reach the big game. They haven’t made it to the Super Bowl since their 2010 championship season.
“I just didn’t envision it like this,” said Green Bay’s Aaron Jones, who had nine catches for 129 yards and 12 carries for 41 yards.
San Francisco tied the game with 4:41 left thanks to a breakdown by Green Bay’s special teams, the Packers’ biggest weakness all season.
Jordan Willis’ outstretched left hand blocked a punt by Corey Bojorquez, who was kicking from the front of his end zone. Talanoa Hufanga picked up the ball at the 6-yard line and ran it in to make it 10-10.
After the Packers went three-and-out, the 49ers got the ball back at their 29 with 3:20 left and drove into field-goal range. Deebo Samuel delivered a 9-yard run on third-and-7 from the Green Bay 38, and the 49ers ran down the clock to set up Gould.
A.J. Dillon’s 6-yard touchdown run capped a 69-yard drive on the game’s opening possession that put the Packers ahead 7-0. Green Bay’s offense didn’t do much of anything after that.
Gay’s 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Bucs 30-27
TAMPA, Fla. — Matthew Stafford outplayed Tom Brady in the final minute, moving the Rams into position for a last-second field goal that gave Los Angeles a 30-27 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday after the seven-time Super Bowl champion led Tampa Bay on a late tying drive.
Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns, and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired sent the Rams (14-5) into next Sunday’s NFC championship game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. The NFL’s all-time passer leader didn’t get an opportunity to finish the job.
And it’s uncertain if that was the final game for Brady, who’s undecided on retirement.
Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay’s third field goal of the day.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Stafford said. “I mean, we sure let ’em back in the game with a bunch of mistakes on offense. Our defense played outstanding. We’ve got to clean some stuff up, do a little better job in the turnover department.
“This is a tough team, man, this is what we’re all about. Just happy to get a win and keep on moving.”
Earlier, Stafford found Kupp wide open behind the Bucs secondary on a 70-yard scoring play that put Los Angeles up 17-3 early in the second quarter.
“Man, he’s the heart and soul of this offense,” Stafford said. “What he’s able to do down in, down out, whether it’s in the pass game, run game — he’s an unbelievable competitor.”
Stafford, who had never won a postseason game before beating Arizona in the previous week’s wild-card round, completed 28 of 38 passes without an interception. The 13-year veteran also scored on a 1-yard run as the Rams (14-5) advanced to next Sunday’s NFC championship game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
Brady completed 30 of 54 passes for 329 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.
Fournette also scored on a 1-yard run for Tampa Bay, which pulled within 27-20 on Brady’s 55-yard TD throw to Mike Evans, who made the catch with Jalen Ramsey in pursuit with 3:20 left.
The Bucs (14-5), who lost to the Rams for third time in two seasons, were trying to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots during the 2004 season.
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend.
The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime.
The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield against the NFL’s top-ranked but exhausted defense, and right into their fourth straight AFC title game. They’ll play the Bengals next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl.
Mahomes finished with 378 yards passing and three touchdowns, including a 64-yarder to Tyreek Hill during the thrilling final minutes of regulation. The Chiefs ended the Bills’ season inside Arrowhead Stadium for the second straight year.
Josh Allen did everything in his power to prevent it. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 1:54 left in the regulation, then another to Davis — his playoff-record fourth TD catch — with 13 seconds remaining.
Yet that was enough time for the Chiefs to set up Butker’s tying kick.
Allen finished with 329 yards passing, and Davis with eight catches for 201 yards, in a loss even more devastating than their defeat to Kansas City in last year’s AFC title game.