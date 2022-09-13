ARLINGTON, Texas — Tom Brady and Mike Evans connected on a punctuating touchdown, Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Cowboys 19-3 Sunday night while Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott departed with a hand injury.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game Prescott needs surgery for a fracture near the thumb on his throwing hand and will miss multiple weeks, a season-altering blow for the defending NFC East champs.
A rough night for Prescott got worse after his right hand struck a defender when throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He was checked on the sideline before jogging to the locker room.
Brady was in control throughout the first start for a 45-year-old quarterback in NFL history. The seven-time Super Bowl champ got a big assist from the defense in Todd Bowles’ debut as Tampa Bay’s coach. Brady, who improved to 7-0 against the Cowboys, was 18 of 27 for 212 yards with an interception.
STEELERS 23, BENGALS 20, OT
CINCINNATI — Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and Pittsburgh overcame T.J. Watt’s injury late in the fourth quarter to beat Cincinnati in a sloppy season opener.
Watt had one of four interceptions off Joe Burrow, who rebounded from a lousy start and rallied Cincinnati from a 17-6 halftime deficit. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase tied it at 20 with 2 seconds left in regulation, but the game went to overtime after Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked Evan McPherson’s point-after try.
DOLPHINS 20, PATRIOTS 7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and Miami provided an early look at its ability to contend in the AFC East by beating Bill Belichick and New England.
Second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle scored the Dolphins’ first offensive touchdown of the 2022 season, taking a fourth-down pass from Tagovailoa into the end zone for a 42-yard score. Waddle caught four passes for 69 yards.
Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception.
SAINTS 27, FALCONS 26
ATLANTA — Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to cap a stunning fourth-quarter comeback by New Orleans, which overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Atlanta in coach Dennis Allen’s debut.
BROWNS 26, PANTHERS 24
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rookie Cade York kicked a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and Cleveland spoiled Baker Mayfield’s bid for vengeance by beating Carolina.
CHARGERS 24, RAIDERS 19
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Khalil Mack had three sacks in his Chargers debut and Los Angeles defeated Las Vegas to spoil Josh McDaniels’ first game as head coach.
RAVENS 24, JETS 9
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, and Baltimore rolled past New York.
COMMANDERS 28, JAGUARS 22
LANDOVER, Md. — Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a comeback victory against Jacksonville.
CHIEFS 44, CARDINALS 21
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, lifting Kansas City to an impressive road win over Arizona.
VIKINGS 23, PACKERS 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson started his third season with Minnesota by smashing rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns, giving new coach Kevin O’Connell his first victory.
EAGLES 38, LIONS 35
DETROIT — Jalen Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving in his Philadelphia debut, a win over Detroit.
GIANTS 21, TITANS 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:06 left against Tennessee, making New York’s new coach Brian Daboll a winner in his coaching debut.
COLTS 20, TEXANS 20, OT
HOUSTON — Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against Houston in his Colts debut, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each.
BEARS 19, 49ERS 10
CHICAGO — Justin Fields threw for two second-half touchdowns, Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception and Chicago gave Matt Eberflus a win in his head coaching debut, beating San Francisco.