Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews will face off nine times and the Battle of Alberta will play out 10 times in an all-Canadian division never before seen in the NHL.
U.S.-Canada border restrictions forced temporary realignment for the 2021 season, and the result is all seven teams north of the 49th parallel grouped together in the North Division: Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver will play each other at least nine times over the 56-game regular season with just four playoff spots at stake.
“This is such a unique opportunity for something that can be really special,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said. “With what the game means and all these teams mean to their cities and their communities, the amount of battles that are going to be happening and then obviously the competition in the playoffs is going to be something pretty remarkable.”
Six of these teams made the expanded playoffs last season and the other, Ottawa, added two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray among other moves. Almost everyone improved with outside additions, from Toronto signing Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds to Calgary shoring up its net situation with Jacob Markstrom.
Canada hasn’t had a Stanley Cup champion since 1993, and while there’s no guarantee that drought ends, the divisional play extending through the first two rounds of the playoffs means one will at least be in the semifinals. Which team is anyone’s guess.
“It’s an interesting division because just about anyone can win,” McDavid said. “An all-Canadian division’s exciting. It’s never happened before. You look at some of the rivalries, some of the matchups, I think it can make for a pretty exciting division.”
Exciting for everyone maybe but the coaches. Winnipeg’s Paul Maurice thinks the “spectacle” of the division is the fun part, even if missing the playoffs won’t be.
“Somewhere between two and five of the coaches are getting fired, guaranteed,” Maurice said. “It’s going to be great.”
Skaters may have the advantage knowing they only have to face roughly 12 goaltenders this season, but some of the game’s best are in the North.
Montreal’s Carey Price is annually voted the best by his peers, Murray won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, new Canucks goalie Braden Holtby won with Washington in 2018, Markstrom makes the Flames better and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner.
What makes the Jets even tougher than their top nine forwards?
“Having the Vezina winner in net is always a good place to start,” forward Andrew Copp said.