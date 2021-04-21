ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - In this May, 2019, file photo, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies' William Cyr, center, celebrates with teammates after a win over the Halifax Mooseheads to win the Memorial Cup hockey championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Memorial Cup championship for the Canadian Hockey League was canceled for a second consecutive year because of the pandemic, a move that complicates the evaluation of many players eligible for the 2021 NHL draft.