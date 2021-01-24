CHICAGO — Pius Suter exhaled after he scored his first NHL goal. Once he got his second, he started thinking about another one.
Suter collected his first three goals in his sixth game and Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Sunday for their second straight win.
The 24-year-old Suter became the first player to score each of his first three NHL goals in the same game since Auston Matthews’ four-goal debut for Toronto on Oct. 12, 2016. He became the second player to accomplish the feat for the Blackhawks, joining Bill Kendall on Dec. 17, 1933.
“I was happy to get the first one, finally, made it easier after,” Suter said. “Then after the second one, I feel like, yeah, now you need to get that third, especially when the second one is that early.”
Connor Murphy and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Chicago swept its two-game set with Detroit after beginning the season with four straight losses in Florida. Phillipp Kurashev also scored, and Patrick Kane had two assists.
Lankinen was solid once again after he made 30 stops while earning his first career win in Friday night’s 4-1 victory against the Red Wings.
DEVILS 2, ISLANDERS 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Ty Smith set up two first-period goals to become the sixth NHL rookie defenseman to get points in his first five games, leading the New Jersey Devils to an 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night.
Scott Wedgewood, who spent last season in the AHL, made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout since blanking the Devils in December 2017 for Arizona. The win was his first in an NHL game since February 2018.
Jack Hughes and Pavel Zajac scored two minutes apart late in the opening period as the Devils split their home-and-home series with the Islanders.
PENGUINS 3, RANGERS 2
PITTSBURGH — The Penguins scored twice in the third period to defeat New York on Sunday.
Jake Guentzel scored the winner with 1:31 left in the game off a helper from Sydney Crosby. It was Crosby’s second assist of the game.
Ryan Strome scored a second period goal — his first of the season — to put the Rangers in front 2-1, but Pittsburgh got the equalizer early in the third on an unassisted strike by Jared McCann.
Colin Blackwell also scored for New York, while Bryan Rust pocketed Crosby’s first assist for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves to earn his second win in net.
SABRES 4, CAPITALS 3, SO
WASHINGTON — Linus Ullmark endured a wave of emotions in less than a week since learning of his father’s death at the age of 63.
After stopping all three shots he faced in the shootout Sunday to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals for his first victory of the season, the Swedish goaltender felt a mix of relief and joy.
Despite not playing Monday night hours after hearing the news, Ullmark got the game puck from captain Jack Eichel following Buffalo’s victory at Philadelphia. Ullmark got to give it out this time after making 28 saves in overtime and regulation and turning aside John Carlson, T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom in the shootout.
It was the grieving Ullmark’s second consecutive start after his short break, and the Sabres needed him with goaltender Carter Hutton injured.
Colin Miller, Victor Olfosson and Eric Staal each scored on the power play for Buffalo.
MAPLE LEAFS 3, FLAMES 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Morgan Reilly had three assists, Wayne Simmonds scored his first goal with Toronto and the Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames Sunday.
Jake Muzzin got his first goal of the season and Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner added two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots for his second win in two starts this season.
Two Toronto goals caromed off Flames bodies and another off a Leaf skate.
Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm countered for the Flames, who were coming off a five-day break. Jacob Markstrom turned away 29 shots.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, COYOTES 0
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Vegas winger Alex Tuch dumped the puck from near the center line with the clock winding down, prompting shouts of “Ice!” from Arizona’s bench.
Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun figured the play would be whistled dead. Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault never stopped skating.
The hesitation provided just enough time for Marchessault to find William Karlsson for the winning goal to cap a unique week of hockey.
Karlsson scored with 42 seconds left in regulation on a feed from Marchessault, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots and the Golden Knights closed out a stretch of four straight games against the Coyotes with a win on Sunday.