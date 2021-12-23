NORTHAMPTON — Clinical & Support Options, a community behavioral health agency that operates facilities in Great Barrington and Pittsfield, is seeking online donations to its Emergency Pet Care for CSO Clients Fund, which would allow patients with pets to receive inpatient treatment.
Many people sacrifice their inpatient treatment because they have no one to care for their pets in their absence, according to Clinical & Support Options.
The goal is to raise $25,000, which would provide for pet boarding, pet fostering and limited veterinary care for approximately 20 clients.
Information/donations: csoinc.org/pets.
Clinical & Support Options, based in Northampton, operates a fully licensed clinic in Pittsfield and the Family Resource Center in Great Barrington.