ADAMS — The new Cumberland Farms planned for Commercial and Elm streets is likely to open during fall 2022, according to a spokesman for the company.
And during a Tuesday night meeting, the Adams Zoning Board of Appeals approved of the new sign for the business.
The company requested a sign 18 feet tall by 8 feet wide. After some discussion, the company agreed to a pole-mounted sign that is 14 feet tall and 5½ feet wide.
The 4,384-square-foot building, under discussion for more than two years, will feature eight fueling stations on the 1.5-acre property owned by Carol L. Ostrowski and Al's Service Center.
The current site has no stormwater drainage — it just runs off the property, into the streets and straight into the stormwater drainage system.
During construction, the company will install its own stormwater drainage and treatment system that will drain the water, treat it for undesirable materials and then send it into the town’s drainage system.
The company expects to spend about $200,000 on soil remediation, and to remove about 3,000 tons of soil, to be replaced with clean fill, before construction begins.
There likely will be an additional $85,000 spent on hazardous material removal during the demolition phase.
The project is expected to result in an investment in the property of several million dollars.
Cumberland Farms currently operates a “legacy” store several hundred feet down the street, which will be closed and sold when the project is completed.