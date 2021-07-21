NORTH ADAMS — Signed papers to run for a slew of elected positions are due to the city clerk's office Friday.
This fall, there will be races for mayor, City Council, School Committee and the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School Committee.
Four candidates have emerged in the mayoral race. Rachel Branch, Lynette Bond, Jennifer Macksey and Aprilyn Carsno all have announced campaigns.
The all-woman field of candidates is likely to make history. North Adams never has had a woman in the mayor's office.
Joshua Vallieres also took out papers to run for mayor, but he recently announced he was dropping out of the race and instead endorsing Bond and running for School Committee.
In February, City Councilor Jason LaForest told The Eagle that he was "almost certain" he would run for mayor and detailed his priorities. But, his campaign appeared to be derailed after a city resident, Emily Bryant, accused him of sending an inappropriate message, captured in a screenshot, and spreading information about her health.
At the time, LaForest apologized on mayoral campaign letterhead for calling Bryant a "#hottie," but he did not address the other allegation. Last week, he pulled papers to run for City Council, rather than the mayor's office.
Incumbents who took out papers for the nine seats on City Council include: Bryan Sapienza, Jess Sweeney, Peter Oleskiewicz, Wayne Wilkinson, Lisa Blackmer, Keith Bona and Marie Harpin. Councilor Benjamin Lamb announced this year that he would not be seeking another term.
A number of people not currently on the council also have pulled papers, including Heidi Shartrand-Newell, Raymond Moore, Ashley Shade, Michael Obasohan, Barbara Ellen Murray, Jesse Lee Egan Poirier, Roger Eurbin, Jennifer Barbeau, Ronald Sheldon and Joseph Smith.
Four people have taken out papers to run for School Committee: current member Emily Daunis, former mayor Richard Alcombright, Vallieres and David Sookey.
Only two candidates have pulled papers for two positions on the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School Committee.
To run for any position, candidates need to take out papers from the city clerk's office and get 50 signatures by Friday. The election is scheduled for Nov. 2.