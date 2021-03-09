The New York Times News Service plans the following travel articles for immediate use. If you have questions about stories, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For questions about photos, email nytnsphotos@nytimes.com.
VACCINE-PASSPORTS (Undated) — The next major flash point over coronavirus response has already provoked cries of tyranny and discrimination in Britain, protests in Denmark, digital disinformation in the United States and geopolitical skirmishing within the European Union. The subject of debate: vaccine passports — government-issued cards or smartphone badges stating that the bearer has been inoculated against the coronavirus. By Max Fisher.
With photos XNYT44-47.
[Story first moved Tuesday, March 2, at 2:21 p.m. in the "i" news file.]
SURFING-HELMETS (Pupukea, Hawaii) — The celebratory mood at the Pipeline surf competition on Oahu’s North Shore shifted quickly when Hayden Rodgers, the under-14 national surf champion, hit his head on a reef and nearly died. The dangerously close call sent a ripple through the local community. Today many at Pipeline — a surfing mecca in part because it is so perilous — are wearing helmets when they drop in, a somewhat grudging acknowledgment that the sport can be as dangerous as it is cool. By Jason Rogers.
With photos XNYT48-63.
[Story first moved Friday, March 5, at 8:49 p.m. ET in the "s" news file.]
HAWAII-TOURISM (Undated) — Hawaii continues to solidify its reopening procedures for travelers from the mainland and international destinations as well as between the islands. Yet according to one survey by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the agency charged with promoting Hawaii around the world, about two-thirds of Hawaiians say they still do not want tourists to return to the islands. By Tariro Mzezewa.
With photos XNYT136-141.
NY-CENTRAL-PARK (New York) — In the 21st century, with some 40 million visitors a year, Central Park had become the third most popular tourist attraction in the world, and at the start of the pandemic, when out-of-towners departed the city, New Yorkers fortunate enough to live within walking distance from it suddenly felt as if they had this Edenic retreat to themselves. By Michiko Kakutani.
ENVIRONMENT-TRAVEL (Undated) — From the rise in rhino poaching in Botswana to the waning of noise pollution in Alaska, the lack of tourism has had a profound effect around the world. The question moving forward is which impacts will remain, and which will vanish, in the recovery. By Lisa W. Foderaro.
With photo XNYT81.
VIRUS-TRAVEL-PLANS (Undated) — Welcome to the next phase of travel in a pandemic world: the post-vaccine era. Or maybe the mid-vaccine era is more accurate. Vaccine rollouts are bringing hope to travelers antsy to explore, as are scattered liftings of pandemic lockdowns nationally and around the world. But travel planning remains far from simple. By Lauren Sloss.
With illustration XNYT100.
VIRUS-TRAVEL-YEAR (Undated) — On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus outbreak had reached the level of a pandemic, with “alarming levels of spread and severity.” With the one-year anniversary of the pandemic approaching, we looked at places around the world that are heavily dependent on tourism to see how they have adapted. By The New York Times.
With photos XNYT146-157.
AMTRAK-EXPANSION (Undated) — In the fall, Amtrak officials released details on its nationwide expansion efforts, which would cost $25 billion and take 15 years to complete. The vision was centered on creating corridors — similar to the highly trafficked segment between Boston and Washington — all across the country. The goal, officials said, is to create rail offerings in areas where there are dense clusters of population and passengers looking for an alternative to airplanes for trips under 400 miles. By Pranshu Verma.
With photo XNYT43.
[Story first moved Saturday, March 6, at 11:51 a.m. in the "a" news file.]
