NATIONAL
CAPITOL-RIOT-SUSPECTS -- ATLANTA -- A Georgia woman jailed in Washington, D.C., for storming the U.S. Capitol is claiming a blanket decision by jail officials to segregate accused insurrectionists from other prisoners is unfair to Trump supporters. "Two different systems of justice ... cannot exist in a system of equal justice under law," attorney Gregory Smith argued at a Wednesday hearing for suspect Lisa Marie Eisenhart in Washington. "That is what is happening here." Smith said the especially restrictive conditions could undermine the confidence in the court's handling of Jan. 6 suspects in a district that voted 92.1 percent for Biden. (Joyner, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
TRUMP-GEORGIA -- ATLANTA -- Donald Trump asked Georgia's lead elections investigator to uncover evidence of wrongdoing during an investigation of absentee ballot voter signatures in December that later found no fraud, according to audio of a phone call made public Wednesday. Trump told Frances Watson, chief investigator for the secretary of state's office, that he hoped her investigation would help show that he had won the presidential election. Recounts and audits of election results found that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 12,000 votes in Georgia. (Niesse, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
SENATE-GEORGIA-WALKER -- ATLANTA -- Georgia Republicans have buzzed for weeks over talk that University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker could run for the U.S. Senate. On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump joined the crowd urging the former running back to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. "Wouldn't it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?" Trump said in a statement issued by his super PAC. "He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!" (Bluestein, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
MEDICAID-GEORGIA -- ATLANTA -- The federal coronavirus relief plan that passed the U.S. House on Wednesday tries to plug one of the biggest loopholes in the Affordable Care Act by dangling sweeteners in front of Georgia and other states that have refused to expand Medicaid. Republican leaders in Georgia have adamantly opposed expanding the program to cover more low-income adults, saying it would be too costly in the long run and deny state health officials flexibility. But the $1.9 trillion stimulus aims to make resistance harder by including an infusion of about $2 billion to the state to cover the full tab of Medicaid expansion for two years. (Bluestein, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
COMMENTARY
TORPY-COLUMN -- ATLANTA -- For more than two months, a juicy and outlandish rumor has worked its way through Atlanta's political class: That former Mayor Kasim Reed is thinking about running for his old job. I heard it in December, in January and again in February. Of course, I discounted it, as any reasonably well-adjusted person should do. Why would a savvy politician who served two terms at the helm of the city, who campaigned fiercely -- and successfully -- to get his preferred successor (Keisha Lance Bottoms) elected to office, then try to uproot that same person from the job? It doesn't make sense, does it? (Torpy, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
BUSINESS
PPP-DEADLINE -- DAYTON, Ohio -- Members of the House Small Business Committee are signaling they may give businesses more time to apply for crucial federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, reports are indicating. "Extending this fast-approaching deadline for PPP loans would be a massive win for our community," U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said in a statement Thursday. Turner has backed both the program and more breathing room for those seeking the loans. (Gnau, Dayton Daily News)
SPORTS
BBN-REDS -- DAYTON, Ohio -- Three words summed up Cincinnati Reds hitting coach Alan Zinter's feelings after the two-game sweep by the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series last season: "That was quick." The Braves shut out the Reds 1-0 and 5-0, ending the first winning season for the Reds since 2013. The Reds hit .212 last season. That was the lowest season average in franchise history, though they only played 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season. Zinter enters his second season with a better understanding of the Reds hitters and focused on improving the offense as a whole. (Jablonski, Dayton Daily News)
