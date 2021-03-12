Questions should be directed to Alan Gordon at 404-670-2987 or email coxnews(at)nytimes.com.
COVID-GEORGIA -- ATLANTA -- Georgia is vaccinating people at a slower pace than any U.S. state, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Slightly less than 30,000 doses per every 100,000 Georgia adults have been administered as of Thursday, the data show. Alaska, which is first among states, has nearly twice that vaccination rate. New Mexico is not far behind. And Georgia has consistently been near the bottom since federal officials began posting vaccination data. In response, Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly criticized news coverage of the vaccination rate, citing other figures he says are more important, such as 66 percent of Georgians over the age of 65 have received at least one vaccine shot, above the national average of 60 percent. (Stirgus/Trubey, Atlanta Journal-Constitution) W/PHOTO.
VOTING-GEORGIA -- ATLANTA -- The barrage of election lawsuits aimed at Georgia in recent months bombed in the courts. Their allegations of widespread voter fraud wilted under scrutiny. Their legal arguments failed. Out of nearly two dozen lawsuits filed by former President Donald Trump, his supporters and Republican Party officials, not one persuaded a judge to overturn the presidential election or to change voting rules for the January U.S. Senate runoffs. But if they failed in the courts, the lawsuits' claims helped convince many Georgians that widespread fraud cost Trump the election. Now, Republicans in the General Assembly cite their constituents' doubts as the rationale for a slew of bills that could make it harder to vote in Georgia. (Wickert, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
VOTING-GEORGIA-CHURCHES -- ATLANTA -- The Sunday combination of church and voting, an election-year ritual especially embraced by Black congregations, is at risk in Georgia by a bill that would limit weekend voting hours. The legislation targets Sunday voting, though there's no suspicion of fraud or irregularities. The only disparity is that Sunday voting is offered primarily in heavily Democratic counties, where local governments were more willing to spend tax money to staff polling places on weekends. (Niesse/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
MURPHY-COLUMN -- ATLANTA -- So far this year, members of the Georgia General Assembly have debated and passed legislation about Daylight Savings Time, sports betting, a state income tax cut, and allowing visitors in nursing homes and hospitals. They've also passed a midyear budget and plowed through so many bills to change elections in Georgia (70 so far) that it's nearly impossible to keep track. But an issue that's gotten comparatively little attention is the future of Georgia's 1.7 million students, who were all sent home from school a year ago this week and, in some cases, have never returned. (Murphy, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
AIR-TRAVEL -- ATLANTA -- The number of passengers flying on U.S. airlines fell 60 percent in 2020 as most travelers stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic, new federal data show. The passenger counts were at their lowest level since the mid-1980s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The number of flights also dropped as airlines recorded the fewest since federal reporting began in 1987. (Yamanouchi, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
DELTA -- ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines expects to be allotted roughly $2.5 billion in pandemic aid from the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday. In the American Rescue Plan, $14 billion is dedicated to airlines. Another $1 billion will go to airline contractors. Airlines that accept the government funding would be prohibited from laying off workers through Sept. 30. (Yamanouchi, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
BBN-REDS -- DAYTON, Ohio -- Luis Castillo said he learned last year it's not about how you start but about how you finish. That was true for him and the Cincinnati Reds. Castillo had a 4.50 ERA in two July starts, a 3.91 ERA in five August starts and the pitched his best in September, posting a 2.20 ERA in five starts. The Reds won 11 of their last 14 games to finish 31-29 and make their first postseason appearance in seven years. (Jablonski, Dayton Daily News)
BKN-HAWKS -- ATLANTA -- Nate McMillan preaches from the same bible that coaches have used since mankind began keeping score. Yes, that includes Lloyd Pierce, the fellow McMillan recently supplanted as the Hawks' lead conductor. There was nothing new or revelatory in McMillan's words after the Hawks beat Toronto 121-120 on Tony Snell's 3-point shot at the buzzer Thursday. A team that couldn't finish in February is now 3-0 in March, all games the Hawks had to take over in the fourth quarter. In the three games since McMillan moved one seat over after Pierce was fired -- the smallest of sample sizes -- here are the Hawks repurposing themselves as a 48-minute team for a 48-minute game while putting together a cute little win streak. (Hummer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
