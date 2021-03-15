Questions should be directed to Alan Gordon at 404-670-2987 or email coxnews(at)nytimes.com.
NATIONAL
TRUMP-GEORGIA -- ATLANTA -- Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, has been used successfully against street gangs, an assisted suicide network, and a former DeKalb County sheriff who assassinated his political rival. Even educators have been targets. Fani Willis, Fulton County's newly elected district attorney, has indicated she may use RICO again as she investigates allegations of election fraud against former President Donald Trump and some of his most steadfast advisers. (Hallerman/Boone, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
GOP-GEORGIA -- ATLANTA -- Donald Trump has been out of office for almost two months after a chaotic term in the White House, but his influence in Georgia politics only seems to grow. The former president is exerting a gravitational pull at the grassroots level that's manifesting in all levels of government in Georgia. At county GOP meetings, local activists fight to prove their loyalty to the twice-impeached former president. In 2022 contests, pro-Trump challengers threaten state Republicans who refused to try to reverse his defeat. And in the Legislature, rank-and-file conservatives stand largely in lockstep behind proposed voting restrictions following his lies about a "rigged" election. (Bluestein, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
BUSINESS
DELTA -- ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, pointing to a budding recovery in travel demand, said Monday he expects the carrier to end March "at or pretty darn close to break even" after burning through billions of dollars of cash last year. The hopeful talk came as more than 1.35 million people passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints last Friday, the most since March 15, 2020, according to TSA figures. That was still down 24 percent from a year earlier and down 46 percent from 2019. (Yamanouchi, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
COVID-RESTAURANTS -- DAYTON, Ohio -- A year after the first restaurants were ordered to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new fund is expected to throw a lifeline to restaurants still staggering from losses sustained in 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law last week by President Joe Biden, means the creation of the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund and a new federal program for restaurant owners with 20 or fewer locations. (Schwartzberg, Dayton Daily News)
ENTERTAINMENT/ARTS
TV-KEENAN -- ATLANTA -- This Tuesday, TV viewers will see Kenan Thompson play a widower with two daughters and host of an Atlanta early morning chat show called "Wake Up With Kenan." The setup could very well be a skit on "Saturday Night Live," Thompson's home for the past 18 years, making him the longest-running cast member in the venerable show's 46-year history. But it's actually a new NBC sitcom which debuted last month called "Kenan" starring the Atlanta native. The fourth episode airs Tuesday. (Ho, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
SPORTS
BKC-GEORGIA-TECH -- ATLANTA -- Bill Bradley once told me, "An erratic point guard keeps both teams in the game." This Bill Bradley wasn't the one who scored 58 points in 1965 for Princeton against Wichita State. This Bill Bradley was my dad, who played left halfback for Paintsville High. But I digress. For the longest time, Jose Alvarado seemed -- to me, if not necessarily to everyone -- such a point guard. His strengths were obvious: He's fast and fearless. His excesses were, too: He'd shoot his team into a lead, and he'd shoot it out again. There was a reason some wondered if he was a point guard of ACC caliber. That number, it must be said, did not include his coach. (Bradley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
BKC-GEORGIA-TECH-CREMINS -- ATLANTA -- As recently as just a season ago, with Georgia Tech facing NCAA punishment for the dubious company that coach Josh Pastner had kept, Bobby Cremins found himself sometimes ducking the subject of Tech basketball. That's an uncomfortable place to be for the man who took the Yellow Jackets to 10 NCAA tournaments and won three ACC tournaments in the 1980s and '90s and whose name is scrawled on the home court. (Hummer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
