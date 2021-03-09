SMITH-COLUMN (moved March 7)

A New York Times News Service article about new independent print media from the Lower East Side misstated an accolade of playwright Jeremy O. Harris. He is a Tony Award nominee, not a Tony Award winner.

A New York Times News Service article about Prince Harry’s racial awakening misstated the title of a book. It is “The Souls of Black Folk,” not “The Souls of Black Folks.”

