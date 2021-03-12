A Last-Minute Add to Stimulus Bill Could Restrict State Tax Cuts
A last-minute change in the $1.9 trillion economic relief package that President Joe Biden signed into law this week includes a provision that could temporarily prevent states that receive government aid from turning around and cutting taxes. The restriction, added by Senate Democrats, is intended to ensure that states use federal funds to keep their local economies humming and avoid drastic budget cuts and not simply use the money to subsidize tax cuts. But the provision is causing alarm among some local officials, primarily Republicans, who see the move as federal overreach.
Some Changes That May Affect Next Year’s Tax Return
This past year may have been one of the most complicated tax seasons ever, but there are also recent updates that may affect your taxes when you file your return next year. A flurry of changes made by Congress in its budget and pandemic relief bill in December extended some temporary tax provisions for a year or more, and made other temporary rules permanent. These sorts of changes are often called “tax extenders” and can be challenging to keep track of, so you may have missed them in all the talk about stimulus payments and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.
Electric Cars Are Coming. How Long Until They Rule the Road?
Around the world, governments and automakers are focused on selling newer, cleaner electric vehicles as a key solution to climate change. Yet it could take years, if not decades, before the technology has a drastic effect on greenhouse gas emissions. One reason for that? It will take a long time for all the existing gasoline-powered vehicles on the road to reach the end of their life spans. This “fleet turnover” can be slow, analysts said, because conventional gasoline-powered cars and trucks are becoming more reliable, breaking down less often and lasting longer on the road.
Ant Group’s CEO Resigns
The CEO of Ant Group, the Chinese internet finance giant, has stepped down, the company said Friday — a move that came in the middle of a business overhaul meant to address regulators’ concerns about its rapid growth. Ant said its CEO, Simon Hu, had asked to resign for personal reasons. The company’s chair, Eric Jing, was named as Hu’s replacement, effective immediately. Jing, who will remain Ant’s chair, previously served as CEO until December 2019, when Hu took over the post.
‘Fraught With Issues’: Faulty Software Snarls Vaccine Sign-Ups
When coronavirus vaccines first became available, state health officials in Virginia turned to software recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to schedule appointments. But people complained that the software, called VAMS, was too confusing for older adults to use. So the state switched to another system, PrepMod — but that had problems, too. State and local health departments around the country continue to face delays dispensing shots, in part because flaws remain in the appointment software tools. The problems threaten to slow the vaccine rollout even as supplies and distribution are picking up quickly across the country.
A Buyout Fund CEO Got in Tax Evasion Trouble. Here’s Why Investors Shrugged.
Last fall, Robert F. Smith, the billionaire founder of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm, paid $139 million to federal authorities to settle one of the biggest tax evasion cases in U.S. history. The muted reaction from the public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments that invest in Vista’s funds highlights an unflattering reality: Investors are willing to overlook the misdeeds of money managers if they are posting returns. And in a prolonged era of low interest rates, private equity is one of the few places where big investors can expect better returns than the bond market.