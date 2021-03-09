Looming Deadline and Last-Minute Changes Hinder Small-Business Relief
The latest revision of the Paycheck Protection Program appeared to be a victory for the most vulnerable small businesses, offering more generous relief to companies like solo ventures that were eligible for only tiny loans — or none at all. But the Small Business Administration updated its systems only Friday, and with just three weeks before the program is set to expire, some lenders say there just isn’t enough time to adapt to the changes. The result has been gridlock and uncertainty that have left tens of thousands of self-employed people frantic to find lenders willing to issue the more generous loans before the program ends on March 31.
U.S. Growth Could Surge on Stimulus and Vaccine Rollout
The U.S. economy will accelerate twice as fast as expected this year as the coming passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, combined with a rapid vaccine rollout, ignites a powerful recovery from the pandemic and helps lift global growth, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday. But countries whose vaccination campaigns are stumbling, especially in Europe, risk falling behind. Simply pumping money into an economy is not enough for a revival, the organization said; countries will need to offer both economic stimulus and an effective vaccine rollout. “It’s the combination of health and fiscal policy that matters,” said Laurence Boone, the OECD’s chief economist.
Maker of Dove Soap Will Drop the Word ‘Normal’ From Beauty Products
Beauty and personal-care company Unilever said Tuesday that it would no longer use the word “normal” on its products or in its advertising, after a study revealed that it makes most people feel excluded. Unilever, a company based in London that owns Dove, Axe, Sunsilk and Vaseline, among other personal-care brands, also said it would not digitally alter the body shape, size or skin color of models in its advertising as part of its Positive Beauty initiative, according to a news release. And the company promised to increase the number of ads featuring underrepresented people, without specifying which groups.
BuzzFeed Lays Off 47 HuffPost Workers Weeks After Acquisition
When BuzzFeed announced last year that it would buy HuffPost, it was expected that cost-cutting would follow the completion of the deal. On Tuesday, less than a month after the acquisition went through, BuzzFeed laid off 47 workers at HuffPost and closed the publication’s Canadian edition. At a virtual company meeting, BuzzFeed’s chief executive, Jonah Peretti, said the layoffs were meant to stem losses at HuffPost. HuffPost, which was previously owned by Verizon Media, lost more than $20 million last year and was on track to lose the same amount this year, Peretti told the staff according to an account of the meeting provided by BuzzFeed.
Court Dismisses Trump Campaign’s Defamation Suit Against New York Times
A New York state court Tuesday dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by the reelection campaign of Donald Trump against The New York Times Co., ruling that an opinion essay that argued there had been a “quid pro quo” between the candidate and Russian officials before the 2016 election was protected speech. The Times published the op-ed, written by Max Frankel, a former executive editor who was not named as a defendant, in March 2019. Judge James d’Auguste noted three reasons for dismissal: that Frankel’s commentary was “nonactionable opinion”; that the Trump campaign did not have standing to sue; and that the campaign had failed to show that The Times had published the essay with “actual malice.”
Morgan Departs ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Attacks on Meghan
Piers Morgan, who drew intense scorn in Britain for his upbraiding of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, since her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, resigned Tuesday as an anchor for ITV news. The host inflamed viewers Monday when he cast doubts about Meghan’s account to Winfrey that members of the royal household had discouraged her from seeking mental health treatment when she confided that she had thoughts of suicide. Morgan’s vociferous criticism of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, drew more than 41,000 complaints to Ofcom, Britain’s communications regulatory authority. The agency announced Tuesday that it had opened an investigation into Morgan’s comments under its “harm and offence” rules.