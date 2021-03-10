Congress Clears $1.9 Trillion Aid Bill
Congress gave final approval on Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s sweeping, nearly $1.9 trillion aid package, as Democrats acted over unified Republican opposition to push through an emergency pandemic relief plan that carries out a vast expansion of the country’s social safety net. By a vote of 220-211, the House sent the measure to Biden for his signature, cementing one of the largest injections of federal aid since the Great Depression. It would provide another round of direct payments for Americans, an extension of federal jobless benefits and billions of dollars to distribute coronavirus vaccines.
Garland Is Confirmed as Attorney General
The Senate voted to confirm Merrick Garland on Wednesday to serve as attorney general, giving the former prosecutor and widely respected federal judge the task of leading the Justice Department at a time when the nation faces domestic extremist threats and a reckoning over civil rights. Garland was confirmed 70-30 by senators, with 20 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in supporting him. He is expected to be sworn in at the Justice Department Thursday. Garland has vowed to restore public faith in a department embroiled in political controversy under former President Donald Trump.
Prominent Evangelical Splits With Southern Baptists
One of the most prominent white evangelical women in the United States is breaking with her longtime denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, citing the “staggering” disorientation of seeing its leaders support Donald Trump, and the cultural and spiritual fallout. “There comes a time when you have to say, this is not who I am,” Beth Moore told Religion News Service in an interview published Tuesday. Her stature in the movement poses a serious challenge for the Southern Baptist Convention, which has already been embroiled in debates not just about Trump, but about racism, misogyny and sexual abuse cases.
Momentum Builds in Chauvin Trial
A third-degree murder charge may be back on the table for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, after a ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday. Adding the charge would give jurors an additional avenue for a conviction if they decide the evidence does not support a second-degree murder conviction. Legal wrangling over whether the third-degree charge should be included threatened to delay the trial for weeks even as jury selection began. The decision should clear the way for the trial to proceed, with opening statements scheduled for March 29.
Oath Keepers Founder Is Said to Be Investigated in Capitol Riot
FBI agents and federal prosecutors are investigating Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers militia, for any role he might have played in the storming of the Capitol two months ago, according to court documents and a law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter. While the inquiry is in its nascent stages, the official said, its existence shows that investigators appear to be targeting the senior leadership of the paramilitary group that Rhodes has run for more than a decade. If he were charged, it could amount to a crippling blow to the militia.
Despite Pandemic, 300,000 Expected at Florida Motorcycle Rally
About 300,000 people are expected to descend on Daytona Beach, Florida, this week for a large annual motorcycle rally called Bike Week that is taking place during a pandemic in a state with few restrictions to slow its spread. Excitement about the event has been tempered by pushback from some motorcycle enthusiasts in a Facebook group dedicated to the rally who feared it could turn into a coronavirus superspreader event. Last August, the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota drew more than 450,000 bikers. The Sturgis rally was later blamed for outbreaks in other states.