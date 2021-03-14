Colorado Snowstorm Knocks Out Power to Thousands and Snarls Travel
A snowstorm sweeping through Colorado and Wyoming on Sunday was expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to some parts of the region, and has left nearly 30,000 people without power in Colorado. The storm brought heavy, wet snow and downed trees and power lines. A blizzard warning was in effect Sunday for Colorado’s Front Range, an area that includes the Interstate 25 corridor from south of Denver up through Cheyenne, Wyo. The National Weather Service warned that an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 45 mph could create “nearly impossible travel conditions.”
Despite Encouraging Downward Trend, U.S. COVID Deaths Remain High
Coronavirus cases are trending downward across the United States as the country’s vaccine rollout picks up speed. But despite the large drop in new infections since early this year, the U.S. death rate remains at nearly 1,500 people every day. That number still exceeds the summer peak, although daily deaths nationwide remained lower than the first surge last spring. The number of new reported cases per day remains nearly as high as the summer record. At the same time, officials in Texas and Mississippi have lifted mask mandates while other states are ending capacity limits on businesses.
Fauci Warns of Dropping Mask Mandates, Even as Vaccinations Speed Up
With millions of Americans vaccinated and states dropping mask and dining restrictions at the one-year mark of the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday against loosening restrictions prematurely, despite the recent week-over-week decreases in new coronavirus cases. “Even though the decline was steep, we absolutely need to avoid the urge to say ‘Oh, everything is going great,’ ” said Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, on the NBC's “Meet The Press.” “When you get a plateau at a level around 60,000 new infections per day, there’s always the risk of another surge,” he said. “And that’s the thing we really want to avoid.”
New Study Suggests 3 Feet Is Sufficient Social Distance for Students
School shutdowns have been a divisive topic since the pandemic erupted, and a new study has ignited debate over the 6-foot rule of social distancing and whether it can be relaxed in classroom settings, which would ease the way for children to return to schools. The study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, suggests schools may be able to reopen safely for in-person instruction as long as children maintain 3 feet of distance between them, and with other mitigation measures maintained, such as wearing masks. Jill Biden and members of her husband’s administration have been campaigning for reopening schools safely.
Frat-Party-Fueled Outbreak Prompts Duke to Quarantine Thousands of Students
Duke University ordered thousands of students Saturday evening to quarantine for at least a week because of a coronavirus outbreak at the school. More than 180 students have tested positive in the last week, and an additional 200 people were in isolation after contact tracing, the university order said. In a statement Sunday, Duke said the new cases were “almost all linked to unsanctioned fraternity recruitment events that took place off campus.” Under the order, students who live on the campus in Durham, North Carolina, must stay in their rooms except for essential errands. All classes will be taught online.
Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Using Deepfake Technology to Harass Cheerleaders
Three teenagers, members of a cheerleading program in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, received a series of harassing text messages over the course of last summer. So did their parents and the owners of the gym where they practiced. Some of the anonymous messages contained doctored images and videos that attempted to incriminate the teenagers with fake depictions showing some of them nude, drinking alcohol or vaping. On March 4, the mother of another teenager in the cheerleading program was arrested and charged with sending the messages, apparently using deepfake technology to add likenesses of the girls to incriminating images, law enforcement officials said.