Yearly Lung Cancer Scans Are Advised for People 50 and Older With Shorter Smoking Histories
New guidelines from medical experts will nearly double the number of people in the United States who are advised to have yearly CT scans to screen for lung cancer, and will include many more African Americans and women than in the past. The disease is the leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths, and the goal of the expanded screening is to find it early enough to cure it in more people at high risk because of smoking. The recommendations include people ages 50-80 who have smoked at least a pack a day for 20 years or more, and who still smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.
Trump, Hungry for Power, Tries to Wrestle Away GOP Fundraising
Former President Donald Trump this week escalated a standoff over the Republican Party’s financial future, urging his backers to send donations to his new political action committee — not to the institutional groups that traditionally control the GOP’s coffers. “No more money for RINOS,” he said in a statement released Monday, referring to Republicans In Name Only. He directed donors to his own website instead. The move is the latest sign that Trump is trying to wrest control of the low-dollar online fundraising juggernaut he helped create, diverting it from Republican fundraising groups toward his own committee, which has virtually no restrictions on how the money can be spent.
Dam Overflows in Hawaii, Forcing Evacuation
Torrential rain caused a dam in Hawaii to overflow Monday, forcing the evacuation of about 150 households in the area and badly damaging or destroying at least a half-dozen homes, authorities said. An evacuation order, which remained in place Tuesday, affected people who live downstream from the Kaupakalua Reservoir and Dam in the Haiku area of Maui, said Sandy Baz, managing director of Maui County’s Department of Management. Floodwaters destroyed one bridge in Haiku and heavily damaged a second bridge, Mayor Michael Victorino of Maui County said in a statement. He described the flooding as “unprecedented.”
Lawsuit Challenging School Segregation Targets Gifted Programs
A lawsuit filed Tuesday could force fundamental changes to how New York City’s public school students are admitted into selective schools. The suit, brought by civil rights attorneys and student plaintiffs in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, argues that the city’s school system has replicated and worsened racial inequality by sorting children into different academic tracks as early as kindergarten and has therefore denied many of its roughly 1 million students of their right to a sound, basic education. If the plaintiffs are successful, the city could be compelled to restructure or even eliminate current admissions policies for hundreds of selective schools, including gifted and talented programs.
Cuomo Faces New Accusation of Inappropriate Touching
A female aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo has accused the governor of inappropriately touching her late last year at the Executive Mansion in Albany, New York, according to a published report. The incident involved an unidentified staffer who was working with Cuomo at the mansion, where the governor lives, according to the Times Union of Albany, which reported the account. Few details were available, but the woman’s supervisor recently became aware of the incident, according to the article. The matter was forwarded to the state attorney general, Letitia James, whose office is overseeing an investigation into Cuomo’s actions with several other women, according to the newspaper.
New York to Spend $65 Million to Rescue Cab Drivers
For years, a generation of New York City taxi drivers who wanted to own their cabs were channeled into exploitative loans that left them deeply in debt, or even bankrupt. The city, which reaped hundreds of millions of dollars from the practice, ignored their plight. On Tuesday, the city announced a plan to aid the drivers. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan to spend $65 million of the money that the city expects to receive from the federal stimulus package to help restructure the loans that drivers obtained to buy medallions, the city permits that let them own their cabs.