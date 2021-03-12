Cuomo Cites ‘Cancel Culture’ and Rejects Calls to Resign
Facing a deluge of calls to resign from New York’s U.S. senators and the majority of its House Democrats, Gov. Andrew Cuomo made clear Friday he had no intention of quitting, deriding the mounting pressure from his own party as “cancel culture” and insisting he would not bow to it. The calls first came in a coordinated barrage of statements released in the morning from more than a dozen House members, including Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The sentiment was clear: Cuomo had lost the capacity to govern and must leave office
Floyd Family Settles Suit Against Minneapolis for $27 Million
The city of Minneapolis agreed on Friday to pay $27 million to the family of George Floyd, the Black man whose death set off months of protests after a video showed a white police officer kneeling on his neck. The payment to settle the family’s lawsuit was among the largest of its kind, and it came as the officer, Derek Chauvin, was set to go on trial. As the settlement was announced by city officials and lawyers for Floyd’s family, Chauvin sat in a courtroom less than 1 mile away, where jurors were being selected for his trial.
Biden Takes Tentative Steps to Ease Global Vaccine Shortage
President Joe Biden, under intense pressure to donate excess coronavirus vaccines to needy nations, moved Friday to address the global shortage in another way, partnering with Japan, India and Australia to expand global vaccine manufacturing capacity. In a deal announced at the so-called Quad Summit, a virtual meeting of leaders of the four countries, the Biden administration committed to providing financial support to help Biological E, a major vaccine manufacturer in India, produce at least 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2022.
After Capitol Riot, Lawmakers Chafe at Security Measures
Lawmakers in both parties are increasingly agitating to scale back the security measures put in place around the Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, intensifying a debate over how to balance safety concerns and public access to a building that is a symbol of democracy. Some Republicans have turned the dispute over Capitol security into a political talking point, mocking the heavily protected complex, now ringed with National Guard troops and razor-wire-topped fencing, as “Fort Pelosi.” But many Democrats are just as unhappy with the barriers encircling the area and the troops patrolling it as well.
Coyote That Attacked Five in Bay Area is Finally Caught
A coyote that bit five people, including two young children, in the last eight months was caught and killed Thursday in Moraga, a suburb of about 16,000 people east of San Francisco, a state agency announced Friday. The animal, an adult male, had menaced a 2-mile area in Moraga and neighboring Lafayette since July, but a team of U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services personnel finally caught it Thursday morning in a trap, off a stretch of the Calle La Mesa road just north of Campolindo High School. All the attacks occurred in the morning or early evening, when coyotes are most active.
Colorado Braces for a Major Snowstorm This Weekend
A significant late-season winter storm is expected to blanket parts of Colorado with up to 4 feet of snow over the weekend, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting Gov. Jared Polis to activate the Colorado National Guard. Polis said some clinics had canceled COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend, and he asked residents to check directly with their provider. In the Denver area, where a winter storm warning goes into effect early Saturday morning through early Monday, up to 2 feet of snow is predicted, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.