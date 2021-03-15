AstraZeneca Concerns Throw Europe’s Vaccine Rollout Into Deeper Disarray
As a third wave of the pandemic crashes over Europe, questions about the safety of one of the Continent’s available vaccines led Germany, France, Italy and Spain to temporarily halt its use Monday. The suspensions created further chaos in inoculation rollouts. The decisions followed reports a handful of people who had received the vaccine, made by AstraZeneca, had developed fatal brain hemorrhages and blood clots. The company has defended its vaccine, saying that there is “no evidence” of increased risk of blood clots or hemorrhages among the more than 17 million people who have received the shot.
U.K. Policing Bill Examined After Clashes at Everard Vigil
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with law enforcement officials Monday after London police drew widespread criticism for their handling of a vigil Saturday to mark the killing of a 33-year-old woman. The fallout comes as a proposed police bill that would grant more powers to control protests in Britain is set to be debated in Parliament this week and faces renewed scrutiny from opposition lawmakers and rights groups. An investigation has been ordered into the policing of a vigil in South London on Saturday night for Sarah Everard, 33, whose killing touched off a national outcry over misogyny and violence.
‘Enough Is Enough’: Thousands Across Australia March Against Sexual Violence
Wearing black and holding signs reading “enough is enough,” thousands took to the streets across Australia on Monday to protest violence and discrimination against women, as a reckoning in the country’s halls of power sparked by multiple accusations of rape grows. The marches in at least 40 cities represented an outpouring of anger from women about a problem that has gone unaddressed for too long, said the organizers, who estimated that 110,000 people attended the demonstrations. The public anger in Australia mirrors protests in London last weekend over the killing of Sarah Everard.
Navalny Greets Supporters From Prison: ‘Our Friendly Concentration Camp.’
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny greeted his supporters via Instagram Monday from the prison where he is likely to spend the next two years, referring to his new confines as “our friendly concentration camp.” Navalny, whose whereabouts had been unknown for days, said in a message posted on his Instagram page that he had been transferred to Penal Colony No. 2 in the Vladimir Region east of Moscow. Navalny had passed the message along to his lawyers, who were able to visit him at the penal colony earlier in the day for the first time.
A Sandstorm in China Revives Memories of ‘Airpocalypses’ Past
When China’s leader, Xi Jinping, met with Communist Party delegates from Inner Mongolia last week, he urged them not to relent in the fight to improve the environment. On Monday, large parts of China experienced just how bad the environment can still be. The largest and strongest dust storm in a decade swept across northern China, grounding hundreds of flights, closing schools in some cities and casting a ghastly shroud over tens of millions of people — from Xinjiang in the far west across to the Bohai Sea, according to China’s meteorological service. The storm, coming after weeks of smog, recalled the “airpocalypses” that the country routinely experienced a few years ago.
Vatican Says Priests Can’t Bless Same-Sex Unions
The Vatican said Monday that priests could not bless same-sex unions, calling any such blessing “not licit.” The ruling said that the church should be welcoming toward gay people, “with respect and sensitivity,” but not endorse their unions. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued the judgment in response to questions raised by some pastors and parishes. The decision did not imply a judgment on people involved nor a form of “unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite” of matrimony, said Cardinal Luis F. Ladaria, the prefect of the congregation.