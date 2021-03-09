Palace Breaks Silence on Meghan and Harry Interview
Buckingham Palace broke nearly 48 hours of silence Tuesday about a bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, saying “the whole royal family is saddened” and expressing concern about the issue of racism the couple had raised. Assertions that a member of the royal family had raised concerns about the skin color of the couple’s son, Archie, and that a desperate Meghan had contemplated suicide dominated national discussion in Britain, where the interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast Monday evening. Although measured, the statement contained some unusually strong language for Buckingham Palace.
Catalan Separatist Leader Loses Immunity
The European Parliament has stripped the immunity of Carles Puigdemont, former separatist leader of Catalonia, clearing the way for Spain to make a fresh attempt to extradite him from Belgium. The European Parliament said Tuesday that a majority of its members had voted to remove the parliamentary immunity of Puigdemont and two other members of the assembly who face charges in Spain related to an attempt to declare Catalonia’s independence in 2017. The vote ended a lengthy battle by the three to use their protection as elected members of the European assembly to shield them from prosecution.
In One Afghan District, Peace
For a brief moment in a small patch of southern Afghanistan, the war has stopped. After weeks of negotiations, the mayor of Panjwai, a sizable district in the strategically important Kandahar province, said a 10-day cease-fire would begin Sunday morning. There was no formal announcement or major decree, nor was there any involvement from the international community. Instead, the cease-fire in Panjwai was the culmination of a grassroots movement led by farmers and townspeople exhausted after more than 40 years of war and the recent escalation of fighting in their district.
France Opening Up Algerian War Archives
President Emmanuel Macron of France on Tuesday announced that the declassification of secret archives more than 50 years old would be accelerated, a move that will facilitate access to documents related to the Algerian War — a controversial chapter of France’s history that authorities have long been reluctant to face. Macron has recently taken a series of steps to lift the veil on France’s colonial history in Algeria, a lasting trauma that continues to shape modern France. The change announced Tuesday was intended to respond to growing complaints from historians and archivists about strict government instructions for declassifying archives.
Honduran Leader Vowed to Flood U.S. With Cocaine
President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras promised to protect drug traffickers using the nation’s security forces and law enforcement agencies, and to help them flood the United States with cocaine, a U.S. prosecutor said Tuesday. The allegations emerged in U.S. District Court in Manhattan during opening arguments in the trial of Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, a Honduran accused of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States from Honduras, as well as of weapons charges. The trial is also something of a referendum on Hernández, who has been dogged for years by accusations of possible connections to drug traffickers.
‘Nomadland’ Leads BAFTA Nominations
“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao’s drama about a middle-aged woman who travels across the United States in a van seeking itinerant work, scored the biggest number of high-profile nominations for this year’s EE British Academy Film Awards, Britain’s equivalent of the Oscars. On Tuesday, the film picked up seven nominations for the awards, commonly known as the BAFTAs. The best-film nominees are almost the same as the titles that competed for best drama at this year’s Golden Globes. But in the talent categories for this year’s BAFTAs, the nominees are more diverse than the Golden Globe lists.