Here are the stories New York Times editors are considering for the Page 1 of Thursday, March 11. To reach The New York Times News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
THE FOLLOWING STORIES HAVE BEEN CHOSEN FOR PAGE 1:
— CONGRESS-STIMULUS
— BIDEN-POOR
— ECON-INFLATION
— POLICE-UNIONS
— NY-CUOMO-METOO
— MOORE-BAPTIST-SPLIT
INTERNATIONAL
[Will move in the “i” news file.]
JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA-SCENE (Fukushima, Japan) — The disaster that ripped through northern Japan in March 2011 killed more than 19,000 people and prompted a global reckoning with the dangers of nuclear power. It also gave the name Fukushima an international notoriety on par with Chernobyl’s. Within Japan, the disaster’s legacy still feels painfully immediate. And for miles around the plant, there are physical reminders of an accident that forced the exodus of 164,000 people. By Hikari Hida and Mike Ives.
RUSSIA-TWITTER (Moscow) — The Russian government said Wednesday it was slowing access to Twitter, accusing the social network of failing to remove illegal content and signaling that the Kremlin is escalating its offensive against American internet companies that have long provided a haven for freedom of expression. It was a landmark step that did not go off without a hitch: As media regulators tried to slow access to Twitter, dozens of government websites went offline for about an hour, a crash some experts said most likely stemmed from a technical glitch in the state’s move against the social network. By Anton Troianovski and Andrew E. Kramer.
WASHINGTON
[Will move in the “w” news file.]
CONGRESS-STIMULUS (Washington) — Congress gave final approval Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s sweeping, nearly $1.9 trillion stimulus package, as Democrats acted over unified Republican opposition to push through an emergency pandemic aid plan that included a vast expansion of the country’s social safety net. By a vote of 220-211, the House passed the measure and cleared it for Biden’s signature, cementing one of the largest injections of federal aid since the Great Depression. The president is expected to sign the bill on Friday. By Emily Cochrane.
BIDEN-POOR (Washington) — On Friday, “Scranton Joe” Biden, whose five-decade political identity has been largely shaped by his appeal to union workers and blue-collar tradesmen like those from his Pennsylvania hometown, will sign into law a $1.9 trillion spending plan that includes the biggest antipoverty effort in a generation. The new role as a crusader for the poor represents an evolution for Biden, who spent much of his 36 years in Congress concentrating on foreign policy, judicial fights, gun control and criminal justice issues by virtue of his committee chairmanships in the Senate. By Michael D. Shear, Carl Hulse and Jonathan Martin.
BIDEN-VACCINE-ROLLOUT (Washington) — When President Joe Biden pledged last week to amass enough vaccine by late May to inoculate every adult in the United States, the pronouncement was greeted as a triumphant acceleration of a campaign that seemed to be faltering only weeks earlier. A closer look offers a more mixed picture, one in which the new administration expanded and bulked up a vaccine production effort whose key elements were in place when Biden took over for President Donald Trump. Both administrations deserve credit, although neither wants to grant much to the other. By Sharon LaFraniere.
JUSTICE-GARLAND (Washington) — The Senate voted to confirm Merrick Garland on Wednesday to serve as attorney general, giving the former prosecutor and widely respected federal judge the task of leading the Justice Department at a time when the nation faces domestic extremist threats and a reckoning over civil rights. Garland was confirmed 70-30 by senators, with 20 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in supporting him. He is expected to be sworn in at the Justice Department on Thursday. By Katie Benner.
NATIONAL
[Will move in the “a” news file.]
POLICE-UNIONS (Undated) — As cities from Portland, Oregon, to Chicago negotiate new police contracts this year, local officials are seeking to gain back concessions made decades ago. Union and city leaders are especially watching negotiations in San Antonio, where years ago, officers locked in some of the most highly coveted perks and protections of any department in the country. By Michael H. Keller and Kim Barker.
With photos.
[An abridged version of this 2,375-word story has moved.]
NY-CUOMO-METOO (Undated) — After more than a decade with Andrew Cuomo as New York's governor, Democrats are finding that sitting in judgment of him — and demanding an ultimate penalty like resignation — isn’t so easy. Cuomo’s slide from liberal icon to a politically imperiled leader has caused whiplash for some voters, who struggle to keep up with the ballooning sense of controversy that has engulfed his administration. And in a strange twist, it may help Cuomo that his troubles have been become caught up in a thorny national conversation about the #MeToo movement. By Lisa Lerer.
MOORE-BAPTIST-SPLIT (Undated) — One of the most prominent Southern Baptists in the country is leaving the denomination. Beth Moore, an author and speaker who teaches on biblical topics to arenas filled with evangelicals, cited the “staggering” disorientation of seeing denominational leaders support Donald Trump, among other issues. Moore, who does not lead a church or teach at a seminary, arguably wields deeper loyalty and more authentic influence than many of the men often called on as spokesmen for evangelicalism. By Ruth Graham and Elizabeth Dias.
NY-CHINATOWN-PLIGHT (New York) — Chinatown, with more than 3,000 businesses, has been pummeled by the pandemic longer and harder than almost anywhere else in the city. Tens of thousands of office workers, tourists and visitors descended daily on Chinatown’s narrow streets, filling lunch tables and souvenir shops. But they disappeared in early 2020 as alarming reports proliferated about a virus outbreak in China, weeks before the first case was confirmed in New York. By Winnie Hu, Anjali Tsui and Melissa Guerrero.
FINANCIAL
[Will move in the “f” news file.]
ECON-INFLATION (Undated) — While the Biden administration’s ambitious effort to salve the pandemic’s deep economic wounds made its way through Congress, proponents insisted that funneling $1.9 trillion to American households and businesses wouldn’t unshackle a monster: inflation. Officials at the Fed, responsible for balancing the job needs of Americans with price pressures that could erode their buying power, have said there is little cause for worry. Yet as the legislation moved toward the finish line, inflation prospects increasingly influenced political commentary and Wall Street trading. By Nelson D. Schwartz and Jeanna Smialek.
PAPER-SOURCE-BANKRUPTCY (Undated) — Paper Source, the stationery chain with 158 stores, is the latest retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the pandemic, a process companies have used to keep their brands alive while getting out of store leases and cutting debt. The difference with Paper Source is that vendors say the company placed significant new orders for cards and gifts in the run-up to the filing. Now, it is unclear how much money the vendors, largely creative women who run small businesses on their own or with a handful of employees, will recoup. By Sapna Maheshwari.
CULTURE
[Will move in the “e” news file.]
STAMPS-AUCTION (Undated) — A block of four "Inverted Jenny" stamps from a single sheet — the only one known to exist — will go on display at Sotheby’s in Manhattan on Thursday in preparation for an auction June 8. The quartet, known as the “plate block,” is one of three rarities owned by designer and entrepreneur Stuart Weitzman. The other two items in the auction are the world’s most valuable single stamp, the 1856 One-Cent Magenta from British Guiana, and one of the world’s most valuable coins, a $20 U.S. gold piece that was minted in 1933 and is known as a double eagle. By James Barron.
STYLES
[Will move in the “l” news file]
NY-BLADE-RUNNER-MOOD (Undated) — If you have been drinking too much while looking at pictures of real life, if you spend more time talking to machines than living creatures, if you’ve been wondering if you’re alive, if you have an itch you can’t scratch, if you think you have a condition called accelerating decrepitude, if you live in a building of empty apartments, there may be a movie that speaks to you, and that movie came out almost 40 years ago. It’s called “Blade Runner.” In still mostly locked-down Manhattan, a starker, lonelier, more class-riven update of the film’s retro-noir mood has taken hold. By Ben Ryder Howe.
[Story has a 5 a.m. ET Thursday electronic embargo.]
—
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]