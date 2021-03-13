FOR SUNDAY AMS
Here are today’s top news stories from The New York Times News Service for AMs of Sunday, March 14. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. Clients can receive all New York Times News Service budgets via email; contact krueger@nytimes.com to be added to this list. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
INTERNATIONAL [“i” news file]
FRANCE-POLITICS (Perpignan, France) — Last year, Perpignan became the largest city under the control of the National Rally, the far-right party led by Marine Le Pen. Today the city of more than 120,000 is being closely watched as an incubator of far-right strategy and as a potential harbinger of what a presidential election rematch pitting Le Pen against President Emmanuel Macron could look like. A victory for Le Pen would be earth-shattering for France, and all of Europe. By Norimitsu Onishi and Constant Méheut.
With photo.
JAPAN-VILLAGE-DESTROYED (Kesen, Japan) — When a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami struck coastal Japan on March 11, 2011, more than 200 residents of the village, Kesen, in Iwate prefecture, were killed. All but two of 550 homes were destroyed. After the waters receded, nearly everyone who survived fled. But 15 residents refused to abandon Kesen and vowed to rebuild. Twice a year since 2011, Hiroko Maisuke, a photographer for The New York Times, has visited the village to document the survivors’ all-but-doomed mission of remaking their hometown. By Russell Goldman.
With photo package.
[Story first moved Thursday, March 11, at 2:19 p.m. ET.]
RUSSIA-VICTIMS (Nizhny Odes, Russia) — The Russian state recognizes that terrible crimes were committed under Stalin, but dealing with them has become increasingly difficult as the Kremlin seeks to focus attention on Russia’s past glories rather than its pain. Even as the country’s fortunes were reversed, with oil prices surging after Vladimir Putin became president, there was little interest in focusing on problems thrown up by Stalin’s brutal rule. So instead of helping the victims return home as required by law, Moscow shifted that responsibility to regional governments. By Ivan Nechepurenko.
With photo.
KOSOVO-MONASTERY (Decan, Kosovo) — Inside the walls of Father Sava Janjic’s 14th-century monastery reign silence and calm, interrupted by the occasional soft footfall of the few monks remaining in this revered outpost of the Serbian Orthodox Church in a hostile western Kosovo. But outside the Visoki Decani Monastery, which is still protected by NATO troops, is the persistent clamor of what Sava calls a “rabid nationalism” directed at him from all sides. By Andrew Higgins.
With photo.
AFGHAN-KILLINGS (Kabul, Afghanistan) — Bismillah Adel Aymaq, a prominent radio journalist in western Afghanistan, was preparing a groundbreaking report late last year that accused a provincial council member of corruption. By New Year’s Day, Aymaq was dead — gunned down by four armed men. His murder became the genesis of an unfolding tragedy, one that would lead to the deaths of the council member in question and three of Aymaq’s relatives and the kidnapping of three other relatives before it was over. By David Zucchino and Asadullah Timory.
SAFRICA-VACCINE-TRIALS (Undated) — In a year that has seesawed between astonishing gains and brutal setbacks on COVID-19, few moments were as sobering as the revelation last month that a coronavirus variant in South Africa was dampening the effect of one of the world’s most potent vaccines. That finding — from a South African trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot — exposed how quickly the virus had managed to dodge human antibodies. The story of how scientists uncovered the dangers of the variant in South Africa has put a spotlight on the global vaccine trials. By Benjamin Mueller.
With photo.
TAIWAN-BOOM (Taipei, Taiwan) — As the coronavirus has upended lives and economies around the world, Taiwan has been an oasis. This island of 24 million, which has seen just 10 COVID-19 deaths and fewer than 1,000 cases, has used its success to sell something in short supply: living without fear of the coronavirus. The relatively few people who are allowed to enter Taiwan have been coming in droves, and they’ve helped to fuel an economic boom. By Amy Qin and Amy Chang Chien.
With photo.
WASHINGTON ["w" news file]
STIMULUS-PRIORITIES (Washington) — The Democratic Party's first major legislative act under President Joe Biden was a deficit-financed, $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” filled with programs as broad as expanded aid to nearly every family with children and as targeted as payments to Black farmers. While providing an array of benefits to the middle class, it is also a poverty-fighting initiative of potentially historic proportions. Behind that shift is a realignment of economic, political and social forces. By Jim Tankersley and Jason DeParle.
PRIVATE-SCHOOLS-FUNDING (Washington) — Tucked into the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue law is something of a surprise coming from a Democratic Congress and a president long seen as a champion of public education — nearly $3 billion earmarked for private schools. More surprising is who got it there: Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Randi Weingarten, the leader of one of the nation’s most powerful teachers’ unions. By Erica L. Green.
With photo.
STIMULUS-REPUBS (Undated) — There are plenty of numbers in the $1.9 trillion relief plan signed into law by President Joe Biden this past week. $1,400 for stimulus checks. $130 billion for schools. $350 billion for state and local governments. But the most politically significant number might just be zero. That’s the number of congressional Republicans who supported the legislation. Will Republicans pay a political price for opposing the measure? On Politics by Lisa Lerer.
NATIONAL GENERAL [“a” news file]
NURSING-HOME-RATING-SYSTEM (Undated) — Twelve years ago, the U.S. government introduced a powerful new tool to help people make a wrenching decision: which nursing home to choose for loved ones at their most vulnerable. Using a simple star rating — one being the worst, five the best — the system promised to distill reams of information and transform an emotional process into one based on objective, government-blessed metrics. But a New York Times investigation, based on the most comprehensive analysis of the data that powers the ratings program, found that it is broken. By Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Robert Gebeloff.
With photo.
GA-POLITICS (Atlanta) — Not since Florida’s presidential recount of 2000 has one state’s election cycle drawn so much national — even international — scrutiny. Polarizing figures, expensive campaigns and breathless plotlines have become a seemingly permanent feature of elections in Georgia. Analysts have identified Georgia as a major bellwether of the nation’s cultural, economic and demographic realignment, as well as a prime battlefield for showdowns over such fundamental civic matters as the right to vote. By Mark Leibovich.
With photo.
FLA-VIRUS-APPROACH (Miami) — Florida slowed during the worst of the pandemic but only briefly closed. To the contrary, much of the state has a boomtown feel, a sense of making up for months of lost time. Florida’s experiment in returning to life-as-it-used-to-be offers a glimpse of what many states are likely to face in the weeks and months ahead, as the country moves into the next phase of the pandemic — the part where it starts to be over. Miami Journal by Patricia Mazzei.
With photo.
NY-CUOMO (Undated) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's governorship is imperiled, as he faces allegations of groping, sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior made by six women, an independent investigation into those accusations, an impeachment inquiry by state legislators, a federal investigation into his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic and collapsing support from leaders in his own party. Yet for all that, Cuomo is now furiously plotting a path to salvage his job, his legacy and even a potential fourth-term reelection run in 2022, according to Democrats familiar with his thinking. By Shane Goldmacher.
With photo.
STIMULUS-IMPACT (Undated) — The American Rescue Plan is bringing the biggest infusion of funds in decades, putting state, local and tribal governments in a situation they have not experienced in years: Items that had long seemed totally unaffordable, like broadband networks or overhauls of sewer or water lines, are now well within reach. By Manny Fernandez and Sabrina Tavernise.
With photo.
CORNELL-FRATERNITY-DEATH (Undated) — Antonio Tsialas was thriving in his first year at Cornell University. Then he was found dead in a gorge, and the fraternity that recruited him closed ranks. More than a year later, his parents are still trying to understand what happened. Their search for answers has been stymied, they say, by fraternity brothers who will not talk, a campus police department unprepared to investigate and a university that seemed eager to label their son’s death as not suspicious. By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.
With photos.
BLACK-WOMEN-BIRTH-CENTERS (Undated) — Black mothers in the United States are four times as likely to die from maternity-related complications as white women. In New Jersey, it’s even more alarming: A Black woman is seven times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes as a white one. A growing awareness of these disparities, along with the fear of giving birth in a hospital during a pandemic, is leading some pregnant Black women to seek other options. Birth centers are sort of halfway points between hospital births and home births. By Alice Proujansky.
With photos.
[Story first moved Thursday, March 11, at 7:35 a.m. ET.]
GRIEF-PREPARATION (Undated) — Many people these days are feeling like the emotional equivalent of a car with a cracked windshield. They are still rolling through daily life, but one good knock could easily shatter them. When it comes to disaster, it’s always good to be proactive — to have a go bag with extra batteries, duct tape and granola bars ready for an emergency. But is there anything you can do to prepare yourself for grief? By A.C. Shilton.
With illustration.
[Story first moved today at 12:08 a.m. ET.]
FINANCIAL [“f” news file]
INVEST-FRENZY (San Francisco) — For months, professional and everyday investors have pushed up the prices of stocks and real estate. Now the frenzy has spilled over into the riskiest — and in some cases, wackiest — assets, including digital ephemera and media, cryptocurrencies, collectibles like trading cards and even sneakers. The surges have been driven by a unique set of conditions. Even as millions were laid off in the pandemic, many people’s bank accounts flourished, flush from stimulus checks and government cash infusions into the economy. By Erin Griffith.
With photos.
ECON-OPTIMISM (Undated) — Strange as it may seem in this time of pandemic, I’m starting to get optimistic. Predictions are a hard business, of course, and much could go wrong that makes the decades ahead as bad as, or worse than, the recent past. But this optimism is not just about the details of the new pandemic relief legislation or the politics of the moment. Rather, it stems from a diagnosis of three problematic mega-trends, all related. The Upshot by Neil Irwin.
SPORTS ["s" news file]
VIRUS-YOUTH-SPORTS (New Orleans) — A year after the coronavirus crisis first closed athletic fields and darkened school gyms, students, parents, coaches and officials have struggled to navigate the challenges of youth sports, weighing concerns about transmitting the virus against the social, emotional and sometimes financial benefits of competition. For months, a tangle of rules and restrictions that vary by state and sport has forced players and coaches to adapt. By Dan Levin.
With photo.
TRAVEL ["t" news file]
NATIONAL-PARKS (Undated) — Expansive vistas, serene lakes, abundant wildlife and good old fresh air — what’s not to love about national parks? So many Americans have taken refuge in parks during the pandemic that 15 of them set recreation visitation records in 2020. All of the parks have adjusted their operations as a result of COVID-19, and with social-distancing protocols still in place almost a year later, there could be competition for campsites, ferry rides, programs and, in some cases, day passes at the most popular parks. By Kate Siber.
[Story first moved today at 1:14 a.m. ET.]
COMMENTARY [“k” news file]
No columns scheduled.
MOVING LATER:
SPORTS-BUDGET-NYT — A rundown of sports stories.
FRONTPAGE-NYT — A description of the front page layout of the first edition of The New York Times.
—
QUESTIONS, REPEATS, TECHNICAL PROBLEMS: newsservice@nytimes.com
PHOTOS AND GRAPHICS: nytnsphotos@nytimes.com
NEW YORK TIMES PARTNERS: The New York Times News Service report includes news and features from Hearst Newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle and San Francisco Chronicle, and Cox Newspapers.
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]