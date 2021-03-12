For SATURDAY AMS
EUROPE-U.S.-SANCTIONS (Brussels) — Despite the Biden administration's warm words and efforts at rebuilding trust, the U.S. willingness to punish its European allies and impose sanctions on them in pursuit of foreign-policy goals continues to rankle. While Iran and Russia, for example, may be the primary target of sanctions, secondary sanctions punish other countries and companies — very often European — that do business with them as well. The weaponization of the U.S. dollar and the Treasury is a marked vulnerability for Europe, which depends on open markets. By Steven Erlanger.
YAZIDI-CHILDREN-REUNITE (Faysh Khabur Border Crossing, Iraq) — A secret handoff on the Syrian-Iraqi border last week was so far the only reunion of Yazidi women from Iraq and the children they had while sexually enslaved by their Islamic State captors. The plight of these women, who survived almost unimaginable horrors in five years of captivity, is one of the least-known footnotes in the story of the Islamic State’s conquest of large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014. To the traumatized Yazidi community, a small religious minority in northern Iraq, the children are a direct link to the Islamic State fighters who slaughtered thousands of Yazidis and captured 6,000 more. By Jane Arraf.
NY-CUOMO-CONGRESS (Undated) — A raft of powerful Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler, called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Friday, saying that Cuomo had lost the capacity to govern amid a series of multiplying scandals. Most top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, have reiterated support of an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James. By Luis Ferré-Sadurní and Jesse McKinley. With possible related story.
NY-DA-VANCE (New York) — Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney since 2010, announced Friday would not run for reelection, setting off a wide-open race and making it highly likely that any potential case against former President Donald Trump will be left in a newcomer’s hands. Vance presided over the office during a decade when crime numbers plummeted. But at times, Vance, 66, seemed to be swimming against the current of public opinion in his liberal district, as the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements raised awareness of ingrained biases in the criminal justice system and led to calls for wholesale reform. By Jonah E. Bromwich.
NEV-UNEMPLOYMENT (Las Vegas) — It is hard to remember the exuberance that prevailed here a year ago, as presidential hopefuls traipsed through the state for the Democratic caucuses. A year into the pandemic, Las Vegas has the highest unemployment rate among large cities, with more than 10% out of work, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and over the past year the workforce in Nevada has lost more income than in any other state. And for those scraping to get by, the promise of another stimulus payment has not relieved the anxiety of knowing that, no matter how much it helps, it will almost certainly fall short. By Jennifer Medina.
WINTER-STORM (Undated) — A significant late-season winter storm is expected to blanket parts of Colorado with up to 4 feet of snow over the weekend, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting Gov. Jared Polis to activate the Colorado National Guard. The storm is expected to hit hardest in the western part of Colorado, including the Front Range mountains and foothills. Travel will become difficult as gusty winds combine with heavy snowfall that could produce near-blizzard conditions, said the weather service. By Derrick Bryson Taylor.
VACCINES-SOFTWARE (Undated) — State and local health departments around the country continue to face delays dispensing coronavirus vaccines, in part because flaws remain in the appointment software tools. The problems threaten to slow the vaccine rollout even as supplies and distribution are picking up quickly. Many state officials have switched software providers, only to see little or no improvement. By Kellen Browning.
VISTA-FRAUD-INVESTORS (Undated) — The muted public reaction from public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments that invest in Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that paid $139 million to federal authorities to settle one of the biggest tax evasion cases in U.S. history, highlights an unflattering reality of the financial world: Investors are often willing to overlook the misdeeds of money managers if they are posting solid returns. And in a prolonged era of low interest rates, private equity is one of the few places where big investors can expect better returns than the bond market. By Matthew Goldstein.
CHINA-VIRUS-SPECIALIST (Undated) — Dr. Zhang Wenhong, an infectious-disease specialist and perhaps China’s most trusted voice on COVID-19, may be China’s closest analogue to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became the public face of stopping the coronavirus amid the chaos of the Trump administration. A consummate technocrat, Zhang comes across as neither political nor ideological. Yet, by offering his expert opinions straight, he pushes back against the authoritarian instinct in a system that often overreacts with draconian measures. The New New World By Li Yuan.
VIRUS-FRONTLINE-FAMILIES (Undated) — Many frontline workers who have been treating the millions of U.S. coronavirus patients over the past year come from families defined by medicine. It is a calling passed through generations, one that binds spouses and connects siblings who are states apart. It’s a bond that brings the succor of shared experience, but for many, the pandemic has also introduced a host of fears and stresses. Many have worried about the risks they’re taking and those their loved ones face every day, too; they worry about the unseen scars left behind. By Aidan Gardiner.
