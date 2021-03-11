For FRIDAY AMS
INTERNATIONAL [“i” news file]
INDONESIA-BUS-CRASH (Jakarta, Indonesia) — The students from an Islamic middle school were on their way home from a trip to a pilgrimage site on the island of Java. The rain was pouring Wednesday evening. As their bus was making a turn on a narrow, downhill stretch, it appears that the brakes failed, police said. The vehicle, carrying 66 people, plunged into the ravine, killing 29, including the bus driver. By Dera Menra Sijabat and Tiffany May.
U.S.-IRAN-NUKES (Washington) — Three weeks ago, the United States offered to rejoin nuclear talks with Iran. Iran refused to meet without first receiving financial incentives. That set off a new rush among world powers to resuscitate a 2015 nuclear accord that the United States exited three years after negotiating it, leaving Iran to steadily violate the terms of the deal. Wary of the United States again reneging on its diplomatic assurances, Iran’s leaders have insisted they will not go back to the nuclear negotiating table until President Joe Biden begins lifting sanctions that the Trump administration imposed when it withdrew from the deal in May 2018. By Lara Jakes.
With photo.
BREXIT-TRADE (London) — Almost five years after Britons voted to leave the European Union, the British government said Thursday it would wave through some goods arriving from the Continent until January 2022 — a tacit admission that it lacks the capacity to perform the border checks required by Brexit. The latest postponement to the Brexit process came as a relief to British businesses. By Stephen Castle.
MYANMAR-POLICE-KILLINGS (Undated) — Until Thursday, Myaing, a small town in central Myanmar, was best known for its production of thanaka, a bark that is ground for use as a cooling cosmetic. But in the late morning Thursday, the town became synonymous with the brutality of the military that seized power last month. Myaing’s rain-slicked streets were mottled with blood as police officers shot into a cluster of unarmed civilians, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 20, according to witnesses and hospital officials. By Hannah Beech.
With photos.
CONSERVATION-INDIGENOUS (Undated) — Dozens of countries are backing an effort that would protect 30% of Earth’s land and water by 2030. But Indigenous people — who are often among the most effective stewards of nature, and who have been disregarded or worse in the past — will not be included in the negotiations, to be held in China later this year, on the global conservation agreement known as 30x30. By Somini Sengupta, Catrin Einhorn and Manuela Andreoni.
EGYPT-NATURAL-HAIR (Cairo) — For decades, many Egyptian women diligently straightened their curls while men cropped theirs short, suppressing their natural texture because it was considered slovenly and unclean. Beneath such attitudes lay deep, longstanding class and racial prejudice. In recent years, however, curls have sprouted again around Egypt. Young Egyptians have rejected some of the conservative norms of the past, even if only in the way they look. By Vivian Yee.
With photo.
ROYALS-RESPONSE (London) — Prince William on Thursday denied that Britain’s royal family was racist, in his first public comments after his brother, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, alleged in a bombshell interview that a family member had raised concerns about their child’s skin tone and shared revelations about a rift in the usually tight-lipped institution. By Isabella Kwai.
JAPAN-VILLAGE-DESTROYED (Kesen, Japan) — When a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami struck coastal Japan on March 11, 2011, more than 200 residents of the village, Kesen, in Iwate prefecture, were killed. All but two of 550 homes were destroyed. After the waters receded, nearly everyone who survived fled. But 15 residents refused to abandon Kesen and vowed to rebuild. Twice a year since 2011, Hiroko Maisuke, a photographer for The New York Times, has visited the village to document the survivors’ all-but-doomed mission of remaking their hometown. By Russell Goldman.
With photo package.
NATIONAL GENERAL [“a” news file]
MINN-FLOYD-TRIAL (Undated) — The judge overseeing the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, has allowed prosecutors to add an additional charge of third-degree murder against Chauvin, who is already facing a more serious count of second-degree murder. The decision Thursday most likely ended a sequence of legal wrangling and cleared the way for the trial to move forward. Jury selection is well underway. By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.
ARMY-WOMEN-FITNESS (Washington) — Fitness levels of Army recruits have come under greater scrutiny over the past two decades, precisely the same time that women have been seeking entry into elite combat units and advancement in leadership roles. Now, the Army is racing to approve significant changes to its legendary physical fitness test, the first revision since 1980. By Jennifer Steinhauer.
With photos.
NY-CUOMO (Albany, N.Y.) — Albany Police Department officials said on Thursday that they had received a report from a state official about an alleged incident at the Executive Mansion involving Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a female aide that may have risen “to the level of a crime.” This does not mean that the department has opened a criminal investigation, a police spokesman said. An unidentified aide to the governor accused Cuomo of groping her at the governor’s mansion, where he lives. By Jesse McKinley and Luis Ferré-Sadurní.
NY-JAYWALKING-DEPORTATION (New York) — Javier Castillo Maradiaga was on his way to a family birthday party in the Bronx in December 2019 when the police arrested him for jaywalking. So began a 15-month odyssey during which he was locked up, threatened with deportation and flown between detention centers around the United States after authorities failed to honor a law meant to keep immigrants living in the country illegally from routinely falling into federal immigration authorities’ hands. It was not until Wednesday that he was freed from a New Jersey detention center on a federal judge’s order. By Annie Correal and Ed Shanahan.
CHILDREN-LEAD-POISONING (Undated) — Over the past half-century, public health officials have made enormous progress in protecting American children from lead poisoning and the irreversible neurological damage it can cause. When COVID-19 cases spiked last spring, lockdowns and day care closures confined young children to their homes, where lead exposure can be particularly high. The growing national emergency also delayed lead-removal efforts and disrupted routine childhood lead screenings, leaving health officials unable to identify and treat many children living in lead-laden homes. By Emily Anthes.
MINN-DRONE-BOWLING (Undated) — A drone flies into a bar, swoops through an adjacent bowling alley and crashes into the pins. The drone’s operator, who shot the 87-second video in a Minneapolis bowling alley last week to rally support for the business, didn’t expect it to be viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, or to win high praise from Hollywood directors. But it was and it did. Fans of the video, titled “Right Up Our Alley,” marveled at what they said was a remarkable cinematic achievement: a continuous take, shot at high velocity, in tight spaces and without digital effects. By Mike Ives.
With photo.
WASHINGTON [“w” news file]
WHITE-HOUSE-REMOTE-WORKERS (Washington) — Many members of the White House staff have been working remotely because of strict coronavirus protocols instituted to reduce the number of people in the building with the president. Dozens have not moved to Washington at all. More than seven weeks after President Joe Biden took office, White House staff members are working from California, Puerto Rico, Texas and elsewhere around the country, a striking indication of the strange reality of building a new administration during a pandemic. By Annie Karni.
With photo.
CONGRESS-GUNS (Undated) — The House on Thursday approved a pair of bills that would expand and strengthen background checks for gun purchasers. In votes that fell largely along party lines, the House passed legislation that would require background checks for all gun buyers and extend the time given to the FBI to vet buyers flagged by the national instant check system. Despite being widely popular with voters, the measures face what is expected to be insurmountable opposition in the Senate, where Republicans have resisted imposing any limits on gun rights. By Catie Edmondson.
With photos.
FINANCIAL [“f” news file]
OIL-PRICES (Houston) — Even as oil and gasoline prices rise, industry executives are resisting their usual impulse to pump more oil out of the ground, which could keep energy prices moving up as the economy recovers. Gas prices have risen about 35 cents a gallon on average over the last month, according to the AAA motor club, and could reach $4 a gallon in some states by summer. By Clifford Krauss.
With photos.
CHINA-MUSK (Undated) — There is one tech figure who has managed to keep the Chinese public in his thrall, whose mix of impish bomb-throwing and captain-of-industry bravado seems tailor-made for this time of dashed dreams and disillusionment: Elon Musk. Whether out of hope, envy or morbid curiosity — like spectators hoping to see one of his rockets go down in a fiery blast — China cannot get enough of Musk. Tesla’s electric cars are big sellers in the country, and the government’s growing space ambitions have spawned a community of fans who track SpaceX’s every launch. By Raymond Zhong.
With illustration.
SKOREA-ECOMMERCE (Seoul, South Korea) — Coupang, a startup founded by a Harvard Business School dropout, helped transform e-commerce in South Korea, one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for online shopping. The company, which is sometimes called the Amazon of South Korea, got a big endorsement on Thursday from Wall Street: Its initial public offering valued the company at more than $102 billion, the second-largest American tally for an Asian company after Alibaba Group of China in 2014. By Choe Sang-Hun.
SPORTS ["s" news file]
NCAA-TRANSGENDER-STATES (Undated) — More than 500 student athletes have signed a letter to the NCAA, pressing the organization’s leaders to stop holding championship events in states considering bills that would bar transgender athletes — mainly women — from competing in sports divisions that match their gender identity. The NCAA, which moved championships away from North Carolina in 2016 when the state was considering a bill to prevent some transgender people from using the restroom that matched their gender identity, said in a statement in January that it would “closely monitor” such bills related to sports participation. By Gillian R. Brassil.
With photo.
OLY-ATHLETES-VACCINES (Undated) — In what amounts to a public relations coup for China and a solution to a problem for the International Olympic Committee, the IOC president Thomas Bach announced Thursday that China has agreed to provide coronavirus vaccines for any participant requiring one ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and next year’s Beijing Winter Games. Bach said the Olympic committee would cover the cost of the vaccines for any Olympic and Paralympic competitors who need them, and that distribution would take place through existing international agencies. By Tariq Panja.
CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT [“e” news file]
GRAMMYS-BIAS (Undated) — When music fans tune in to the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, with Trevor Noah as host and performances by nearly two dozen stars including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and BTS, they will see the music world coming together in celebration and friendly competition after a grueling year. But behind the scenes, the industry is waging a war for the soul of the Grammys, after years of accusations of bias against women and Black artists, and complaints over an opaque voting system that critics say is unfair and out of touch. By Ben Sisario.
COMMENTARY [“k” news file]
