For SATURDAY AMS
For AMs of Saturday, March 13.
INTERNATIONAL [“i” news file]
EUROPE-U.S.-SANCTIONS (Brussels) — Despite the Biden administration's warm words and efforts at rebuilding trust, the American willingness to punish its European allies and impose sanctions on them in pursuit of foreign-policy goals continues to rankle. While Iran and Russia, for example, may be the primary target of sanctions, secondary sanctions punish other countries and companies — very often European — that do business with them as well. The weaponization of the U.S. dollar and the Treasury is a marked vulnerability for Europe, which depends on open markets. By Steven Erlanger.
With photos.
YAZIDI-CHILDREN-REUNITE (Faysh Khabur Border Crossing, Iraq) — A secret handoff on the Syrian-Iraqi border last week was so far the only reunion of Yazidi women from Iraq and the children they had while sexually enslaved by their Islamic State captors. The plight of these women, who survived almost unimaginable horrors in five years of captivity, is one of the least-known footnotes in the story of the Islamic State’s conquest of large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014. To the traumatized Yazidi community, a small religious minority in northern Iraq, the children are a direct link to the Islamic State fighters who slaughtered thousands of Yazidis and captured 6,000 more. By Jane Arraf.
With photos.
NIGERIA-FEMINIST-RIGHTS (Lagos, Nigeria) — The Feminist Coalition raised hundreds of thousands of dollars last year over crowdfunding websites to support the demonstrators who took to Nigerian streets to denounce human rights abuses by a police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS. But when peaceful protesters were shot by the military, and the demonstrations wound down, the Feminist Coalition did not. Now its members, in their 20s and 30s, are pursuing equality for Nigerian women, and turning their focus to issues like sexual violence, women’s education, financial equality and representation in politics. By Ruth Maclean.
With photos.
BRITAIN-MISSING-WOMAN (London) — A body found this week in a wooded area in southeast England has been identified as that of Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who disappeared in South London last week, police said Friday. Her disappearance touched off an outpouring of expressions of solidarity with women and anger over gender violence in Britain, coming to epitomize a longstanding issue that many said plagues Britain: that at home or in public spaces, many women were not safe. A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder. By Elian Peltier.
SENEGAL-FISHING-ACTIVIST (Thiaroye-Sur-Mer, Senegal) — Her son’s death in 2006 set Yayi Bayam Diouf on a course that has led to a plethora of awards for community activism. But that came later. Diouf, 62, says she felt drawn to the sea and began thinking of leaving her office job to fish. Yet she faced resistance in the form of Senegal's patriarchal culture, which expected women to stay in the home and men to work outside. The Saturday Profile by Aida Alami.
With photo.
NATIONAL GENERAL [“a” news file]
NY-CUOMO-WORKPLACE (Undated) — As investigators examine specific allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after a series of accusations of inappropriate conduct, from unwanted sexual advances to unsolicited kisses and, this week, groping, a generation of public servants who have worked under Cuomo have voiced concerns about the cultural issues that have permeated the state’s most powerful workplace on a daily basis. In interviews, more than 35 people who have worked in Cuomo’s executive chamber described the office as deeply chaotic, unprofessional and toxic — especially for young women. By Brian M. Rosenthal and Luis Ferré-Sadurní.
With photos.
With: NY-CUOMO-CONGRESS (Undated) — A raft of powerful Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler, called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Friday, saying that Cuomo had lost the capacity to govern amid a series of multiplying scandals. Most top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, have reiterated support of an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James. By Luis Ferré-Sadurní and Jesse McKinley.
NY-DA-VANCE (New York) — Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney since 2010, announced Friday that he would not run for reelection, setting off a wide-open race and making it highly likely that any potential case against former President Donald Trump will be left in a newcomer’s hands. Vance presided over the office during a decade when crime numbers plummeted. But at times, Vance, 66, seemed to be swimming against the current of public opinion in his liberal district, as the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements raised awareness of ingrained biases in the criminal justice system and led to calls for wholesale reform. By Jonah E. Bromwich.
With photo.
NEV-UNEMPLOYMENT (Las Vegas) — It is hard to remember the exuberance that prevailed in Nevada a year ago, as presidential hopefuls traipsed through the state for the Democratic caucuses. A year into the pandemic, Las Vegas has the highest unemployment rate among large cities, with more than 10% out of work, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and over the past year the workforce in Nevada has lost more income than in any other state. And for those scraping to get by, the promise of another stimulus payment has not relieved the anxiety of knowing that, no matter how much it helps, it will almost certainly fall short. By Jennifer Medina.
With photos.
WINTER-STORM (Undated) — A significant late-season winter storm is expected to blanket parts of Colorado with up to 4 feet of snow over the weekend, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting Gov. Jared Polis to activate the Colorado National Guard. The storm is expected to hit hardest in the western part of Colorado, including the Front Range mountains and foothills. Travel will become difficult as gusty winds combine with heavy snowfall that could produce near-blizzard conditions. By Derrick Bryson Taylor.
WASHINGTON ["w" news file]
BIDEN-VACCINE-SUPPLY (Washington) — The Biden administration, under intense pressure to donate excess coronavirus vaccines to needy nations, announced a partnership Friday with Japan, India and Australia to finance a dramatic expansion of the vaccine manufacturing capacity. China and India are already giving away vaccine shots to curry favor with neighbors, and more than 50 countries from Latin America to Asia have ordered 1.2 billion doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. But Biden would face a political uproar if he sent doses abroad while they are still scarce in the United States. By Sheryl Gay Stolberg.
With photos.
FINANCIAL [“f” news file]
VACCINES-SOFTWARE (Undated) — State and local health departments around the country continue to face delays dispensing coronavirus vaccines, in part because flaws remain in the appointment software tools. The problems threaten to slow the vaccine rollout even as supplies and distribution are picking up quickly. Many state officials have switched software providers, only to see little or no improvement. By Kellen Browning.
With photos.
ANT-LEADERSHIP (Undated) — Simon Hu has stepped down as chief executive of Chinese internet finance company Ant Group, the company said Friday. The move came in the middle of a business overhaul meant to address regulators’ concerns about its rapid growth. Ant, which was spun out of e-commerce giant Alibaba, has faced rising scrutiny from China’s government, and officials scuttled the company’s plans last year to go public in Shanghai and Hong Kong. By Raymond Zhong.
VISTA-FRAUD-INVESTORS (Undated) — The muted public reaction from public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments that invest in Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that paid $139 million to federal authorities to settle one of the biggest tax evasion cases in U.S. history, highlights an unflattering reality of the financial world: Investors are often willing to overlook the misdeeds of money managers if they are posting solid returns. And in a prolonged era of low interest rates, private equity is one of the few places where big investors can expect better returns than the bond market. By Matthew Goldstein.
CHINA-VIRUS-SPECIALIST (Undated) — Dr. Zhang Wenhong, an infectious-disease specialist and perhaps China’s most trusted voice on COVID-19, may be China’s closest analogue to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became the public face of stopping the coronavirus amid the chaos of the Trump administration. A consummate technocrat, Zhang comes across as neither political nor ideological. Yet, by offering his expert opinions straight, he pushes back against the authoritarian instinct in a system that often overreacts with draconian measures. The New New World By Li Yuan.
STIMULUS-HEALTH-EXPLAINER (Undated) — If you buy your own health insurance, have been uninsured or have recently lost job-based coverage because of a layoff, the stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday introduces new programs and new funding to help you get and stay covered. The array of programs can be complicated and tough to navigate, and some will take a little time to update. Here is some guidance. By Margot Sanger-Katz.
SCIENCE ["a" news file]
VIRUS-FRONTLINE-FAMILIES (Undated) — Many frontline workers who have been treating the millions of U.S. coronavirus patients over the past year come from families defined by medicine. It is a calling passed through generations, one that binds spouses and connects siblings who are states apart. It’s a bond that brings the succor of shared experience, but for many, the pandemic has also introduced a host of fears and stresses. Many have worried about the risks they’re taking and those their loved ones face every day, too; they worry about the unseen scars left behind. By Aidan Gardiner.
With photos.
OBITUARIES ["a" news file]
OBIT-ZWELITHINI (Johannesburg) — Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, the king of South Africa’s Zulu nation, who shepherded his people from the apartheid era into a modern democratic society, died Friday in the eastern coastal city of Durban. He was 72. By Lynsey Chutel.
SPORTS ["s" news file]
BKC-VIRGINIA-VIRUS (Undated) — The University of Virginia’s men’s basketball team, the 2019 national champion, pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Friday after someone inside the program tested positive for the coronavirus. Although Duke's exit from the ACC tournament Thursday unnerved the sport, Virginia’s troubles may have much larger implications for the season’s course. The Cavaliers were the top-seeded team and were likely to be one of the higher seeds in the NCCA tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week. By Alan Blinder.
CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT ["e" news file]
THEATER-SHAKESPEARE-DREAM (Undated) — The latest version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream," from the Royal Shakespeare Company, fuses live performance with motion-capture technology, 3D graphics and interactive gaming techniques that let the audience remotely guide Puck through a virtual forest. Titled “Dream,” the 50-minute streamed production promises to bring “a most rare vision” of the play to our screens, to borrow a line from Shakespeare. It will be available to watch online once a day at various times from Friday through March 20. By Holly Williams.
COMMENTARY [“k” news file]
Column by Bouie.
