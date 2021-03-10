For THURSDAY AMS
Here are today’s top news stories from The New York Times News Service for AMs of Thursday, March 11. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. Clients can receive all New York Times News Service budgets via email; contact krueger@nytimes.com to be added to this list. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
INTERNATIONAL [“i” news file]
JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA-SCENE (Fukushima, Japan) — The disaster that ripped through northern Japan in March 2011 killed more than 19,000 people and prompted a global reckoning with the dangers of nuclear power. It also gave the name Fukushima an international notoriety on par with Chernobyl’s. Within Japan, the disaster’s legacy still feels painfully immediate. And for miles around the plant, there are physical reminders of an accident that forced the exodus of about 164,000 people. By Hikari Hida and Mike Ives. With related story.
With photos.
EU-VACCINE-EXPORTS (Brussels) — The European Union exported 25 million doses of coronavirus vaccines produced in its territory last month to 31 countries around the world, with Britain and Canada the top destinations, just as the bloc saw its own supply cut drastically by pharmaceutical companies, slowing down vaccination efforts and stoking a political crisis at home. Information made public for the first time, recorded in detailed internal documents seen by The New York Times, shows that the EU, far from being protectionist, is in fact a vaccine exporting powerhouse. By Matina Stevis-Gridneff.
With photos.
SKOREA-U.S.-TROOPS (Seoul, South Korea) — South Korea said Wednesday that it had agreed to increase its share in covering the cost of the U.S. military presence by 13.9% this year, removing a prolonged dispute in the alliance before a joint visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Differences over how to share the cost of keeping 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea have kept the allies at odds for years. By Choe Sang-Hun.
With photo.
ROYALS-FALLOUT (Undated) — More than 11 million people in Britain tuned into Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. Fallout from the interview has reverberated globally, raising sensitive issues of race, rocking the royal family, upsetting the Commonwealth and exposing a sharp generational divide over the future of the British monarchy. But among Britain’s political class, it has aroused all the attention of a firehouse opening in some distant shire. By Stephen Castle.
RUSSIA-TWITTER (Moscow) — The Russian government said Wednesday it was slowing access to Twitter, accusing the social network of failing to remove illegal content and signaling that the Kremlin is escalating its offensive against U.S. internet companies that have long provided a haven for freedom of expression. Soon after the announcement, Twitter was still accessible in the country, but dozens of Russian government websites went offline for about an hour. Russian officials blamed an equipment failure and said the outage was unrelated to the move against Twitter. By Anton Troianovski and Andrew E. Kramer.
CHINA-RUSSIA-MOON (Undated) — China and Russia have agreed to jointly build a research station on or around the moon, setting the stage for a new space race. The United States and the Soviet Union, followed by its successor state, Russia, have long dominated space exploration, putting the first astronauts in space and on the moon and later collaborating on the International Space Station. The joint announcement Tuesday has the potential to scramble the geopolitics of space exploration. By Steven Lee Myers.
BRITAIN-MISSING-WOMAN (London) — A police officer is being held on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman who went missing last week as she was on her way home in South London, police said Wednesday. The woman, Sarah Everard, 33, left a friend’s house on the evening of March 3 and was last spotted on closed-circuit television in the Clapham neighborhood, according to the Metropolitan Police. By Elian Peltier.
NATIONAL GENERAL [“a” news file]
MOORE-BAPTIST-SPLIT (Undated) — One of the most prominent Southern Baptists in the country is leaving the denomination. Beth Moore, an author and speaker who teaches on biblical topics to arenas filled with evangelicals, cited the “staggering” disorientation of seeing denominational leaders support Donald Trump, among other issues. Moore, who does not lead a church or teach at a seminary, arguably wields deeper loyalty and more authentic influence than many of the men often called on as spokesmen for evangelicalism. By Ruth Graham and Elizabeth Dias.
POLICE-UNIONS (Undated) — As cities from Portland, Oregon, to Chicago negotiate new police contracts this year, local officials are seeking to gain back concessions made decades ago. Union and city leaders are especially watching negotiations in San Antonio, where years ago, officers locked in some of the most highly coveted perks and protections of any department in the country. By Michael H. Keller and Kim Barker.
With photos.
[Eds: An abridged version of this 2,375-word story has moved.]
NY-VIRUS-JAILS (New York) — New York City’s jails were under such threat from the coronavirus last spring that city officials moved swiftly to let hundreds of people out of the crowded, airless, old buildings. The effort shrank the jail population to its lowest point in more than half a century. But it did not last. A year later, jails are more crowded than they were when the pandemic began. By Troy Closson and Jonah E. Bromwich.
With photos.
NY-CHINATOWN-PLIGHT (New York) — Chinatown, with more than 3,000 businesses, has been pummeled by the pandemic longer and harder than almost anywhere else in the city. Tens of thousands of office workers, tourists and visitors descended daily on Chinatown’s narrow streets, filling lunch tables and souvenir shops. But they disappeared in early 2020 as alarming reports proliferated about a virus outbreak in China, weeks before the first case was confirmed in New York. By Winnie Hu, Anjali Tsui and Melissa Guerrero.
With photos.
VIRUS-HOSPITAL-BILL (Undated) — John Druschitz fell slightly short of qualifying for multiple federal health programs that would have paid the $22,367.81 bill for his hospital care in Texas if the details had been slightly different (Multiple molecular tests for coronavirus came back negative, but an antibody test was positive). Health policy experts see his experience as a case study in how easily patients can fall through the cracks of America’s fragmented health insurance system. The Upshot by Sarah Kliff.
With photos.
WASHINGTON [“w” news file]
CONGRESS-STIMULUS (Washington) — The House was poised Wednesday to give final approval to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, a landmark moment for the new president and Democrats in Congress, who have stayed united to push through the sweeping legislation. With final passage of the vast relief package, Biden will have succeeded in his first major legislative undertaking, though most likely without any support from Republicans. By Emily Cochrane.
BIDEN-VACCINE-ROLLOUT (Washington) — When President Joe Biden pledged last week to amass enough vaccine by late May to inoculate every adult in the United States, the pronouncement was greeted as a triumphant acceleration of a campaign that seemed to be faltering only weeks earlier. A closer look offers a more mixed picture, one in which the new administration expanded and bulked up a vaccine production effort whose key elements were in place when Biden took over for President Donald Trump. Both administrations deserve credit, although neither wants to grant much to the other. By Sharon LaFraniere.
With photos.
OBITUARY ["a" news file]
OBIT-HILL (Undated) — After two thieves propped a ladder against the National Gallery in Oslo, stole “The Scream,” Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece, and left behind a taunting note, the Norwegian police asked for help from Scotland Yard’s art and antiques unit. Three months later, Charles Hill, a leading specialist in recovering purloined art, tracked down the painting. Hill, 73, died Feb. 20 in London of a torn aorta. By Richard Sandomir.
With photo.
FINANCIAL [“f” news file]
JAPAN-NUCLEAR (Suttsu, Japan) — Deep anxiety remains in Japan 10 years after an immense earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of three nuclear reactors in Fukushima prefecture, the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. The black mark left on Japan’s nuclear industry has profound implications for the country’s ability to power the world’s third-largest economy while also meeting its obligations to combat climate change. By Ben Dooley and Hisako Ueno.
With photos.
CHINA-TECH (Undated) — China is freeing up tens of billions of dollars for its tech industry to borrow. It is cataloging the sectors where the United States or others could cut off access to crucial technologies. And when its leaders released their most important economic plans last week, they laid out their ambitions to become an innovation superpower beholden to none. By Paul Mozur and Steven Lee Myers.
With photo.
ECON-INFLATION (Undated) — Inflation rose modestly in February, nudged by an increase in gasoline prices that lifted the overall Consumer Price Index by 0.4%. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the index rose by 0.1%, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. With the prospect of faster economic growth on the horizon, investors and market watchers have been paying close attention to the threat of heightened inflation, although it has yet to materialize for the most part. By Nelson D. Schwartz.
With photo.
CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT [“e” news file]
FULFILLMENT-BOOK-REVIEW (Undated) — The Amazon depicted in “Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America,” by Alec MacGillis, is both a cause and a metaphor. It’s an actual engine behind the regional inequality that has made parts of the United States “incomprehensible to one another,” he writes. And not just because most of the jobs don’t pay much, though that’s part of it. The company also exacerbates economic concentration, funneling money into wealthier parts of the country. The result is galloping prosperity for some and unrelenting precarity for others. Books of The Times by Jennifer Szalai.
SPORTS ["s" news file]
SAI-AMERICAS-CUP (Undated) — After a series of preliminary races dominated by Italy, the America’s Cup began in earnest off Auckland, New Zealand, with much more competitive racing on Wednesday. After the first two legs, the challenger, Italy, and the Cup holder, New Zealand, were tied at one race each. In both races, the start was crucial, as it was throughout the qualifying races. By Victor Mather.
COMMENTARY [“k” news file]
Column by Collins, Kristof and Manjoo.
MOVING LATER:
PAGE1-CONSIDER-NYT — A list of stories being considered by New York Times editors for Page 1 will move by 5:30 p.m. ET.
FRONTPAGE-NYT — A description of the front page layout of the first edition of The New York Times will move by 7 p.m. ET.
—
QUESTIONS, REPEATS, TECHNICAL PROBLEMS: newsservice@nytimes.com
PHOTOS AND GRAPHICS: nytnsphotos@nytimes.com
NEW YORK TIMES PARTNERS: The New York Times News Service report includes news and features from Hearst Newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle and San Francisco Chronicle, and Cox Newspapers.
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]