TUESDAY
ON THE BUSINESS COVER
Lede:
VIRUS-ECON-RECOVERY (Undated) — Within weeks after the coronavirus hit U.S. shores, Congress had launched a multitrillion-dollar barrage of programs to expand unemployment benefits, rescue small businesses and send checks to most U.S. households. And this time, unlike a decade ago, Washington is keeping the aid flowing even as the crisis begins to ease. The result is an economy far stronger than most forecasters expected last spring, yet not everyone made it into the lifeboats unscathed, if at all. By Ben Casselman.
Top center:
CHINA-MUSK (Undated) — There is one tech figure who has managed to keep the Chinese public in his thrall, whose mix of impish bomb-throwing and captain-of-industry bravado seems tailor-made for this time of dashed dreams and disillusionment: Elon Musk. Whether out of hope, envy or morbid curiosity — like spectators hoping to see one of his rockets go down in a fiery blast — China cannot get enough of Musk. Tesla’s electric cars are big sellers in the country, and the government’s growing space ambitions have spawned a community of fans who track SpaceX’s every launch. By Raymond Zhong.
Fold right:
EPOCH-MISINFORMATION (Undated) — Youmaker, Sagebook and Right on Times are among about a dozen websites spreading misleading information have ties to the Epoch Media Group, a news organization that has become a top purveyor of conspiracy theories and political misinformation, according to a New York Times analysis of data provided by the internet research group Global Disinformation Index. The websites illustrate how conservative media organizations that spread misleading information are casting a wider net to reach online audiences. By Davey Alba.
Bottom:
LABOR-FORCE (Undated) — In the year since the pandemic upended the U.S. economy, more than 4 million people have quit the labor force, leaving a gaping hole in the job market that cuts across age and circumstances. These labor-force dropouts are not counted in the most commonly cited unemployment rate, which stood at 6.2% in February. Now, as the labor market begins to emerge from the pandemic’s vise, whether those who have left the labor force return to work — and if so, how quickly — is one of the big questions about the shape of the recovery. By Sydney Ember.
—
ADDITIONAL BUSINESS STORIES
MET-VIRUS-LABOR (New York) — The Metropolitan Opera House has been dark for a year, and its musicians have gone unpaid for almost as long. The players suddenly found themselves relying on unemployment benefits, scrambling for virtual teaching gigs, selling the tools of their trade and looking for cheaper housing. Now the Met’s increasingly rancorous labor battles — it has locked out its stagehands and outsourced some set construction to Wales — are adding more uncertainty to the question of when the opera house can reopen after its long pandemic shutdown. By Julia Jacobs.
Page 1 story.
BROOKDALE-NURSING-HOME-LAWSUIT (Undated) — California prosecutors sued Brookdale Senior Living, the country’s largest chain of senior living communities, on Monday, accusing the company of manipulating the federal government’s nursing-home ratings system. The lawsuit is among the first of its kind to accuse nursing homes of submitting false information to Medicare’s ratings program, which assigns stars — one being the worst, five being the best — to the nation’s more than 15,000 nursing homes. By Jessica Silver-Greenberg.
BIDEN-STIMULUS-SHOTS (Washington) — President Joe Biden said Monday that his administration was on pace to achieve two key goals by March 25: 100 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines since his inauguration and 100 million direct payments under his economic relief bill. The announcement was the first in what promises to be a series of end-zone dances that Biden and administration officials are set to stage this week as they promote the $1.9 trillion package that the president signed into law last week. “Shots in arms and money in pockets. That’s important,” Biden said in a brief address from the White House. By Jim Tankersley and Alan Rappeport.
EUROPE-BRITAIN-TRADE (Brussels) — The European Union announced Monday that it is taking legal action against Britain for what it called a violation of a legal agreement over Brexit and Northern Ireland that was part of a trade pact forged between the two sides last year. European officials said Brussels was responding to a move this month by the British government to unilaterally ease trading and border rules for Northern Irish businesses by extending a grace period for implementation of the Brexit accord. By Steven Erlanger.
EXTENDED-STAY-DEAL (Undated) — The investment firms Blackstone and Starwood Capital announced Monday that they planned to acquire the hotel operator Extended Stay America for $6 billion, the latest deal premised on a post-pandemic rebound in travel. The chain had a 74% occupancy rate last year, above the industry average, with many rooms filled by essential workers. The company’s new owners hope those rooms will soon add more tourists and traveling professionals. By Lauren Hirsch.
VOLKSWAGEN-ELECTRIC-OUTLOOK (Undated) — Volkswagen is going all in on electric cars, with plans to build battery factories in Europe, install a network of charging stations and slash the cost of emission-free travel. That was the message Monday as the German carmaker staged a so-called Power Day to showcase its latest electric car technology. The event was Volkswagen’s answer to Tesla’s Battery Day presentations, which draw intense attention from investors and electric car buffs. By Jack Ewing.
—
