FRIDAY
ON THE BUSINESS COVER
Top display:
OIL-CARBON-CAPTURE (Undated) — During more than three decades in the oil and gas business, Andy Lane has managed the construction of enormous facilities for extracting and transporting natural gas, in places like Trinidad and Indonesia. Now he is working in his native England, taking on a complex and expensive venture that essentially aims to reverse what he has spent much of his career doing. By Stanley Reed.
Bottom left:
MARKETS-VIRUS (Undated) — While the pandemic battered the economy, tech companies and consumer companies powered by digital technology stood out as islands of growth. But with coronavirus cases and deaths falling, more than 2 million Americans a day getting vaccinations and the overall economic outlook improving, investors are starting to turn elsewhere. By Steve Lohr.
Bottom center:
AIRLINES-STIMULUS (Undated) — The pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden signed Thursday afternoon will protect tens of thousands of jobs in the aviation industry, which is likely to struggle for some time even as vaccinations accelerate. After Congress this week approved the legislation, which includes $14 billion for airlines and an additional $9 billion for airports and other businesses, American Airlines and United Airlines told 27,000 employees that they could ignore the furlough notices they received earlier this year. By Niraj Chokshi.
Bottom right:
SKOREA-ECOMMERCE (Seoul, South Korea) — Coupang, a startup founded by a Harvard Business School dropout, helped transform e-commerce in South Korea, one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for online shopping. The company, which is sometimes called the Amazon of South Korea, got a big endorsement on Thursday from Wall Street: Its initial public offering valued the company at more than $102 billion, the second-largest American tally for an Asian company, after Alibaba Group of China in 2014. By Choe Sang-Hun and Lauren Hirsch.
ADDITIONAL BUSINESS STORIES
MARKETS (Undated) — Wall Street’s rally stretched into a third day on Thursday, with the S&P 500 reaching a record high, as investors stopped worrying about inflation and rising interest rates and focused instead on what looks to be an increasingly peppy economic recovery. By Matt Phillips.
OIL-PRICES (Houston) — Even as oil and gasoline prices rise, industry executives are resisting their usual impulse to pump more oil out of the ground, which could keep energy prices moving up as the economy recovers. Gas prices have risen about 35 cents a gallon on average over the last month and could reach $4 a gallon in some states by summer. By Clifford Krauss.
VIRUS-JOBS (Undated) — The second year of the coronavirus pandemic is starting with rising hopes for the economic outlook — and a long way to go. Positive signs are emerging as restrictions on businesses lift and the pace of vaccine distributions ramps up. But millions remain unemployed, and many economists are cautioning that a return to prepandemic conditions could take months, if not years. By Sydney Ember.
STIMULUS-VETERANS (Undated) — Military veterans have long been prized recruits at for-profit schools. The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday may change that. For more than a decade, former service members who were ripped off by predatory institutions have pushed to close a loophole that incentivized for-profit schools to enroll veterans. After a bipartisan deal last week, Congress included that change in the stimulus bill, handing veterans’ groups a major legislative victory. By Stacy Cowley.
EUROPE-BANK-STIMULUS (Undated) — The European Central Bank moved Thursday to counteract market forces that are driving up borrowing costs worldwide, saying it would speed up its purchases of government and corporate bonds to make sure that credit in the eurozone remained cheap. The action signaled that the bank was worried less about inflation than about the economic distress caused by the pandemic and the likelihood that the eurozone was in recession. By Jack Ewing.
CHINA-MUSK (Undated) — There is one tech figure who has managed to keep the Chinese public in his thrall, whose mix of impish bomb-throwing and captain-of-industry bravado seems tailor-made for this time of dashed dreams and disillusionment: Elon Musk. Whether out of hope, envy or morbid curiosity — like spectators hoping to see one of his rockets go down in a fiery blast — China cannot get enough of Musk. Tesla’s electric cars are big sellers in the country, and the government’s growing space ambitions have spawned a community of fans who track SpaceX’s every launch. By Raymond Zhong.
AUTOS-DESIGNER-CALLUM (Undated) — Ian Callum, the noted automotive designer, has started a new company, simply named Callum Design. It could just as easily be called Unfinished Business. Callum believes there is still mileage left, so to speak, in some notable car designs, and his shop intends to bring certain models of yesteryear forward and show how they retain their vitality in the modern world. Wheels by Jerry Garrett.
AUTOS-CLASSIC-MERCEDES (Undated) — The Adenauer Benz helped lift the automaker after its work for the Nazis. Today, pristine models go for a small fraction of Gullwings from the same era. Wheels by Brett Berk.
VIRUS-HOSPITAL-BILL (Undated) — Bad news for one unlucky patient — a $22,367.81 hospital bill — is also a stark example of how dysfunctional U.S. health coverage can be. The Upshot by Sarah Kliff.
