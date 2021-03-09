WEDNESDAY
ON THE BUSINESS COVER
Lede:
SMALL-BUSINESS-RELIEF (Undated) — The latest revision of the Paycheck Protection Program appeared to be a victory for the most vulnerable small businesses, offering more generous relief to companies like solo ventures that were eligible for only tiny loans — or none at all. But the Small Business Administration updated its systems only on Friday, and with just three weeks before the program is set to expire, some lenders say there just isn’t enough time to adapt to the changes. The result has been gridlock and uncertainty that have left tens of thousands of self-employed people frantic to find lenders willing to issue the more generous loans before the program ends on March 31. By Stacy Cowley.
With photo XNYT112. Page 1 refer.
Top center display:
OFFICE-APPAREL-STARTUP (Undated) — Ministry of Supply is one of millions of small businesses that were blindsided by the pandemic, though it was hit especially hard as a company that sold work clothing at a time when almost everyone stopped going to the office. What it has faced in the past year mirrors the existential questions that retailers nationwide have been dealing with. By Sapna Maheshwari.
With photos XNYT175-179.
[Story first moved Thursday, March 4, at 5:54 p.m. ET.]
Fold right:
JAPAN-HYBRID-AUTOS (Tokyo) — Japan’s mighty auto industry is in danger of being left behind. While governments and automakers worldwide are staking out bold pledges to transition to electric-only vehicles, Japanese car companies and regulators are hedging their bets. Japan dominates the global market for the current generation of climate-friendly vehicles — gasoline-electric hybrids — and hopes to leverage its huge investment in the technology for as long as possible. By Ben Dooley and Hisako Ueno.
Bottom:
SORKIN-COLUMN (Undated) — At a time when companies and investors increasingly say they are focused on climate and sustainability issues, some of them may be about to collide with the reality of another financial trend, one currently worth about $1 trillion: Bitcoin. Depending on which study you read, the annual carbon emissions from the electricity required to mine Bitcoin and process its transactions are equal to the amount emitted by all of New Zealand. Or Argentina. DealBook by Andrew Ross Sorkin.
Page 1 refer.
ADDITIONAL BUSINESS STORIES
ECON-LAWMAKERS (Undated) — American political leaders have learned a few things in the past 12 years, since the nation was last trying to claw its way out of an economic hole. Leaders of both parties have become more willing to use their power to extract the nation from economic crisis, taking a primary role for managing the ups and downs of the economy that they ceded for much of the past four decades, most notably in the period after the 2008 global financial crisis. The Upshot by Neil Irwin.
With photos XNYT82-83. Page 1 story.
VIRUS-ECON-OUTLOOK (Undated) — The U.S. economy will accelerate nearly twice as fast as expected this year as the expected passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, combined with a rapid vaccine rollout, ignites a powerful recovery from the pandemic, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday. But countries that are stumbling in the pace of their vaccination campaigns, especially those in Europe, risk falling behind in the global recovery as a failure to beat back the spread of the virus forces governments to keep swaths of their economies closed. By Liz Alderman.
BUZZFEED-HUFFPOST-LAYOFFS (Undated) — When BuzzFeed announced last year that it would buy HuffPost, it was expected that cost-cutting would follow the completion of the deal. On Tuesday, less than a month after the acquisition went through, BuzzFeed laid off 47 workers at HuffPost and closed the publication’s Canadian edition. By Katie Robertson.
With photo XNYT128.
TEEN-VOGUE-RACE (Undated) — A group of Teen Vogue staff members raised concerns this week over decade-old racist tweets by their new editor-in-chief, Alexi McCammond. McCammond, 27, a political reporter for Axios and a contributor for MSNBC and NBC, was named the top editor of the Condé Nast publication Friday. Over the weekend, offensive tweets she had sent as a teenager in 2011 were recirculated on social media. By Katie Robertson.
UNILEVER-WORDING (Undated) — Beauty and personal-care company Unilever said Tuesday that it would no longer use the word “normal” on its products and in its advertising, following a study that revealed it makes most people feel excluded. A spokeswoman for Unilever said Tuesday that the company had more than 200 products that included the word “normal” on the label. She said the company had already started the removal process, with aims to have it completed by March 2022. By Derrick Bryson Taylor.
JAMES-COMMUNITY-PROJECTS (Akron, Ohio) — Professional sports stars often use their prominence to influence public opinion and advocate change, including in real estate development. One standout is LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers forward and four-time National Basketball Association champion. Square Feet by Keith Schneider.
With photos XNYT33-35.
BOEING-SALES (Undated) — Boeing said Tuesday that it sold 31 airplanes in February after accounting for cancellations, the first month in more than a year that the aerospace giant had positive sales, suggesting that it is starting to regain its footing after the 737 Max crisis. By Niraj Chokshi.
EPOCH-MISINFORMATION (Undated) — Youmaker, Sagebook and Right on Times are among about a dozen websites spreading misleading information have ties to the Epoch Media Group, a news organization that has become a top purveyor of conspiracy theories and political misinformation, according to a New York Times analysis of data provided by the internet research group Global Disinformation Index. The websites illustrate how conservative media organizations that spread misleading information are casting a wider net to reach online audiences. By Davey Alba.
FINANCIAL-APPS (Undated) — They promise to nudge you into saving more, negotiate your bank fees, cover overdrafts and help you pay down your debt. They’ll even cheer you on when you spend wisely and remind you that your bills are coming due. These are the newest evolution of personal financial-management tools, with the emphasis on personal. Currents by Alina Tugend.
With illustration XNYT92.
VIRUS-EMPLOYMENT (Undated) — The economy has greatly improved from the worst months of job loss last spring, but millions of people are still out of work. And neither the initial losses nor the subsequent gains have been spread evenly. By Ella Koeze.
With graphic. Page 1 refer.
ROYALS-OPRAH-TV-DEAL (Undated) — Oprah Winfrey pulled off what has become a rare television event: the tell-all interview that turns into a cultural moment. On Sunday, an audience of more than 17 million watched bombshell revelations tumble out of the mouths of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a two-hour CBS special. For the next 30 days, the special will be available on CBS.com and the CBS app. But after that, it will not have a home on any streaming platform. The three participants’ ties to Netflix and Apple, along with Winfrey’s desire to reach a big live-viewing audience, paved the way to an old-school deal with CBS. By Edmund Lee and Nicole Sperling.
With photo.
—
